Daisy Keech & Thomas Petrou's Friendship Timeline Makes The Hype House Drama Even Sadder

The Hype House fans were devastated when Daisy Keech revealed she left the famous TikTok collective in March 2020. What made things worse was that it wasn't an amicable split. Keech opened up about what led to her exit in a 22-minute vlog, claiming her former BFF and Hype House-mate Tom Petrou's behavior was the main factor in her decision. Daisy Keech and Thomas Petrou's friendship timeline makes their Hype House drama even more sad.

On March 28, Keech dropped a YouTube video called "Truth about the Hype House," explaining her decision to leave the collective after just four months. In the video, Keech accused Petrou of being manipulative and boxing her out of major opportunities even though she was one of the Hype House's cofounders. Petrou did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on Keech's claims throughout her vlog.

"He started making decisions that I was legally liable for because I am on the lease of this place, so I became very uncomfortable," Keech claimed. "This is when I really started to speak my mind and stand up for myself. Once I was really putting in my input, Thomas started to slowly cut me out of things."

What's more upsetting to fans than Keech leaving the Hype House is her history with Petrou, whom she used to be best friends with. Take a look back at Keech and Petrou's friendship timeline below.

May 2019: Keech & Petrou Become Fast Friends

Petrou and Keech met as members of Jake Paul's YouTube collective, Team 10. "He asked me if I wanted to do a photo shoot, so we did a little collaboration," Keech shared in her "Truth about Hype House" vlog.

Check out these videos from their Team 10 days below.

August 2019: Keech Lends a Helping Hand

In August 2019, Petrou posted a vlog called "I got fired, but it's ok" where he shred the news that he'd been fired from Team 10, claiming it was for "no reason."

In her vlog about the Hype House drama, Keech claimed she hired Petrou to be her full-time photographer and editor, and it was around this time that they became really close.

"We hung out almost every single day," Keech said. "We told each other everything. He was my best friend."

December 2019: Keech & Petrou Become Business Partners

While working as her photographer and editor, Keech claimed Petrou started throwing out the idea of starting their own content collective. After meeting fellow content creators Chase Hudson, Alex Warren, and Kouvr Annon, they started making moves. By December, the five had rented a Los Angeles mansion and the Hype House was born.

According to Keech's vlog, the deposit for the house was $46,000. "It wasn't even a question in my mind. I believed in this idea so much," Keech said about her decision to contribute to the startup costs. "I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to put down as much as I can.'"

Keech claims she and Hudson contributed $18,000 each to the deposit, while Petrou, Warren, and Annon all put down about $5,000 each.

January 2020: Trouble in Paradise

Keech claims she started picking up on red flags in her friendship with Petrou when The New York Times did a profile on the Hype House.

While the members were being interviewed at the house, Keech claims Petrou never gave her credit for being a cofounder of the collective, despite playing a major role in bringing the idea to life and contributing a large portion of the money required to make it a reality.

"Keep in mind, this was my very first interaction in person with the press," Keech explained about why she didn't have the courage to speak up at the time. "Being 20 years old and not having a manager there with me like Chase had, I had no idea to speak up and to say that I was a cofounder. I assumed Thomas and Chase would have given the other cofounders — not even just myself — credit, because out of integrity, that's just what you do."

As time went on, Keech says she was not made aware of brand deals and was cut off from the Hype House's social media accounts, even after discussing her concerns with Petrou.

March 2020: The Final Straw

Keech claims that Petrou had some not-so-nice words about her when Keech's lawyer contacted him to discuss beefing up the Hype House's internal business structure.

"I'm just more of a businessman, and like, girls like Daisy, she's just another hot Instagram model with a shelf life," Petrou said, according to Keech.

Ultimately, Keech felt she was going to be cut out of the Hype House, so she filed to trademark the name and claim her shares in the company.

On March 30, Keech announced she was starting her own content collective called clubhouse.

Petrou has yet to publicly address all the drama.

While Keech's exit may have been messy, she said she still wishes her former housemates the best in her "Truth about the Hype House" vlog. "I genuinely love and care about everyone in the Hype House," she said. "I wish them the best and I wih them true happiness. When it comes down to it, I know that everyone has a good heart."