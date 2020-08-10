Patio season may be in full swing, but Dairy Queen is giving customers a tasty reason to count down to the changing of the seasons with the return of a festive favorite. Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is coming back for 2020 along with another pumpkin-infused offering that's sure to become a regular in your shake arsenal. Both of these festive options will be heading to your local Dairy Queen at the end of August, giving you the perfect excuse to cool off from the late summer heat with some major fall flavor.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 31, pumpkin lovers can head to their local DQ for the first taste of autumn, according to an email from Dairy Queen to Elite Daily. While temperatures might still be soaring, Dairy Queen's Blizzards and shakes let you enjoy your favorite seasonal flavors with none of the heat, and the chain's fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is no different. If you've tried the treat sometime in the last 26 years it's been available, you know you'll be getting DQ's signature vanilla soft serve mixed in with real pieces of pumpkin pie, and then topped with nutmeg and a generous dollop of whipped cream. Prices vary by location, but a small Blizzard will set you back on average about $3.99.

Because pumpkin is unofficially the flavor of the season, Dairy Queen will also be offering a new squash-infused shake at the end of August. The Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake combines mashed up cinnamon spice cookies, pumpkin, milk, and DQ's vanilla soft serve, which is then topped again with a sprinkle of nutmeg and whipped cream. You can expect this bad boy to ring in at $3.20 for a small size.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Both of these tasty spiced offerings will be available at participating DQ locations, so you might want to call ahead to make sure your local store has it before heading over once it drops on Aug. 31. Per the latest coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of June 15, keep in mind that you'll want to avoid unnecessary trips as much as possible. When picking up your order, wear a mask if you're going to come into contact with others, maintain social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands before you consume your new autumnal goodies.

With these pumpkin-infused treats due for a seasonal release in just a few weeks, it's the perfect time to ready your tastebuds for an early taste of fall.

