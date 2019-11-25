There's a festive new treat at Dairy Queen that'll satisfy your sweet tooth this winter. An innovative take on a classic cup of hot chocolate, Dairy Queen's new Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is a blend of seasonal flavors. DQ's December Blizzard of the month is here just in time to sweeten up the holidays.

Dairy Queen shared the news of the new Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat on Monday, Nov. 25. The brand says its essentially the winter drink you know and love — hot cocoa — swirled into soft serve. Inside this seasonal treat you'll find rich cocoa fudge, choco chunks, and real candy cane pieces. Like other Dairy Queen Blizzard Treats, the ice cream used is Dairy Queen's thick soft serve. You can get a taste of the treat by visiting participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide as of Nov. 25, so you can snag a few of them even before the the official month of the holiday Blizzard even kicks off!

This year's Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is a follow-up to Dairy Queen's 2018 holiday dessert, the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard was filled to the brim with peppermint candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks, and was similarly blended with Dairy Queen's vanilla soft serve.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard hasn't returned to Dairy Queen's holiday lineup for this year, but it definitely boasts similar flavors to the brand's newest creation. The addition of the cocoa fudge in the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is what takes it to a chocolaty next level.

There's also another seasonal Dairy Queen ice cream you can indulge in this winter: the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat. It was first introduced in 2018, is now available at participating Dairy Queen locations as part of the seasonal Fall Blizzard Treat Menu. It's a fan favorite, which isn't surprising since the tantalizing drink is a sugary blend of creamy vanilla soft-serve ice cream, rich Snickerdoodle cookie dough chunks, and topped off with sweet cinnamon sugar. Both of the holiday Blizzards sell for $3.59 for a small, but prices may vary by location. Since Dairy Queen's seasonal offerings are available for a limited-time only, you'll want to get your upside down dessert ASAP.