Whether or not you're ready to welcome sweater weather with open arms or you're clinging on to the last days of summer, you'll be happy to hear that a fan-favorite treat that gives you the best of both worlds is heading back to your local Dairy Queen. Numerous requests and Change.org petitions, Dairy Queen’s Butterscotch Dipped Cone for fall 2019 is making its sweet comeback — and it looks just as good as you remember. I have a feeling that one taste will have you saying "Dreamsicle, who?", because you need this candy-encrusted treat in your life ASAP.

If you're a DQ regular, chances are that you sampled the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone when it first made waves back in May. Featuring "a vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla-flavored coating with a signature cone dip crunch" which encased a few scoops of the retailer's signature vanilla soft serve, it was the perfect confection to cool down during patio season. However, now that Labor Day has come and gone and the official start of sweater weather is just days away, Dairy Queen is leaning into all the fall vibes with an autumnal offering that, TBH, sounds even more dreamy.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the fast food chain revealed that it was one-upping its summer Dreamsicle with the return of its Butterscotch Dipped Cone, which is honestly just as good as it sounds. The treat has inspired a cult following on social media, and there's even a Change.org petition urging DQ to bring them back in the years since they were pulled from menus. Luckily, the chain has heard its customers loud and clear, and decided to bring back its dipped twist on the candy to close out of the last few days of summer. If you've never tried the Butterscotch Dipped Cone or just need a refresher after all these years, you'll be getting "a cone filled with signature DQ vanilla soft serve and finished with a crunchy Butterscotch coating." In other words, it's basically fall in dessert form, and I'm personally so here for the fact that it's a way to get into the autumn spirit that doesn't involve pumpkin or notes of PSL.

Speaking of fall goodies, Dairy Queen has been slaying the seasonal bites and sips game with the release of a Cinnamon Roll Milkshake and the rollout of this year's Fall Blizzard Menu. On here, you'll find the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard you know and love from years prior, as well as the new Heath Caramel Brownie and Harvest Berry Pie concoctions. The returning Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and Snickers Blizzard close out the tasty lineup. In other words, there's a Blizzard, milkshake, or dipped cone that's sure to satisfy all your different cravings this fall, so get ready for your tastebuds to fully embrace the changing seasons.

According to press materials, Dairy Queen's Butterscotch Dipped Cone is currently back on menus "at participating locations nationwide," so I'd make sure to block out a time to make a DQ run this week and nip those mid-week scaries in the bud in the tastiest way possible.