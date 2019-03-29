Ah, finally, spring is in full swing. The temperatures are finally trending upward and warm weather is making more and more of an appearance each day. I love the winter, but I'm pretty happy to see the snow and chilly air make an exit (for now). Although it's not too hot outside just yet, I'm already thinking of the different ways I can stay cool this summer. I think I've already found the perfect warm weather treat and it's Dairy Queen's new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone. Here's what you need to know.

Dairy Queen is doing a little spring cleaning right now by adding a few new menu items to the roster. One of which just so happens to be the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone. According to Chewboom, the fast food restaurant is already selling Dreamsicle Dipped Cones at participating locations.

In an email to Elite Daily, Dairy Queen says that the new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone starts out with "world-famous DQ soft serve." Then, it gets a touch of summer with "a vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla-flavored coating with a signature cone dip crunch." TBH, it sounds like the perfect warm weather treat, and it'll be available all summer long, per the brand.

The new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone sells for $2.44 a piece, according to Dairy Queen. That's pretty on par with the rest of Dairy Queen's menu prices. Just keep in mind that the cost may vary depending on where you live and which Dairy Queen location you visit.

If you're not sure whether or not your local DQ is selling the new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, there's an easy way to find out. I'd start by calling before you go. Or, if you're already at Dairy Queen, just ask someone who works there. According to the brand, it will be available at DQ locations through the summer, but since availability depends on location, I'd go ahead and inquire about it.

Along with the launch of the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, Dairy Queen is also getting ready to serve up baskets of Chicken and Waffles as a part of its new spring menu. The basket comes with crispy chicken strips, Belgian-style waffles, fries, and a side of syrup, according to a press release from Dairy Queen that was emailed to Elite Daily. This is one of the most genius fast-food meal creations I've heard about in a long time.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

To complete the deliciousness, I recommend that you order up a Dreamsicle Dipped Cone to go with your Chicken and Waffles Basket. Your stomach and your taste buds will probably be more satisfied than they've been in quite some time after chowing down on the two new menu items. Although, I'd suggest waiting to order the orange and vanilla-flavored cone until you're done with your Chicken and Waffles Basket. You don't want it to melt while you're getting your grub on.

Dairy Queen's new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone looks so good that I'll probably be able to devour it before it ever has the chance to start melting. Either way, this is going to be my go-to treat to stay cool this summer.