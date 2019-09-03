There are just some days when a milkshake is so necessary. It's such a refreshing drink that always hits the spot whether I enjoy it paired with a mouthwatering burger or on its own as a sweet treat. Well, milkshake lovers listen up, because you'll want to spice up your routine with a new just released flavor. Dairy Queen's new Cinnamon Roll Milkshake is the tastiest way to ring in the fall season.

The Cinnamon Roll Milkshake has been available at participating U.S. locations since Aug. 26, per an email from a Dairy Queen representative to Elite Daily. Joining in on the trendy seasonal flavor of cinnamon, the Cinnamon Roll Shake is a sweet cinnamon roll-flavored beverage, per the brand. It's made with DQ vanilla soft serve, real milk, an finished with a delicious whipped topping. Offered in small, medium, or large, you can choose which size works best for you.

Dairy Queen fans took to social media to weigh in on the new menu item, even likening the milkshake to horchata, the popular rice drink often with cinnamon added. Twitter user @thewrll wrote, "If you enjoy horchata I believe you would enjoy Dairy Queen's new milkshake, Cinnamon Roll."

Fan @nerdlunch reviewed the drink positively: "I tried Dairy Queen's new Cinnamon Roll Milkshake today and it was pretty good."

The Cinnamon Roll Milkshake is the latest addition to the fall lineup at Dairy Queen, which you'll def want to check out if sweet treats are your thing. "The second annual Fall Blizzard Treat Menu reflects the flavors and joy of the season, offering something for every palate," Maria Hokanson, the Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily on Aug. 26.

Most notable on the list is the famed Pumpkin Pie Blizzard that returned to the fall menu this year on Aug. 26. The drink is made with classic Diary Queen soft serve with pumpkin pie pieces added. It's topped off with whipped cream and nutmeg. There are also new favorites on the Blizzard menu like the Heath Caramel Brownie and Harvest Berry Pie. You'll want to try out the Heath Caramel Brownie, which has vanilla soft serve, Heath bar pieces, brownie chunks, and caramel. If you're in the mood for something more fruity, opt for the The Harvest Berry Pie. It's a decadent mix of vanilla soft serve, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and pieces of pie that make it the perfect refreshing dessert.

To get started on your fall journey with Dairy Queen, check out the Dairy Queen website where you can use the store locator to find a spot near you that offers special goodies like the Cinnamon Roll Milkshake and the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. While you're at it, check out the the new 2 for $4 Super Snack Mix & Match Deal at the fast food chain. This deal allows you to choose any two items from the Super Snack menu for the bargain price of $4. There are plenty of classic options on the list, including regular fries, chicken strips, and pretzel sticks. This is about to be a season full of sugar and spice at Dairy Queen.