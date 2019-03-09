'Tis the season of luck, but you don't have to test your good fortune to get in on DQ's latest promo. Until Sunday, March 17, aka St. Patrick's Day, customers can take advantage of Dairy Queen's BOGO for 99 Cents Blizzard Deal just by heading to their closest DQ outpost and ordering two of their trademark confections. Here's how to get two of your favorite Dairy Queen's Blizzards with this deal, no luck required.

Through March 17, DQ diehards can head to their closest storefront to score some sweet savings on what's arguably the chain's most popular menu item: their famed Blizzards, which start with Dairy Queen's trademark vanilla soft serve and come in a variety of different, mouthwatering flavors. As someone who definitely has a soft spot for the chain's customer-favorite dessert, I love that this month's promo is super easy to get in on. Simply grab your bestie or bae (or go solo, because it's always the season of #SelfLove), and order your favorite Blizzard in any size at its regular menu price. You can then choose any Blizzard of equal or lesser value, and get it for just 99 cents. Whether you choose to treat your SO or go split-sies with your BFF, it's a sweet deal that you'll definitely want to take advantage of — especially with a some new offerings that you can sample.

If you want to stay in the spirit of the month with your choice, you'll want to test out the chain's Mint Oreo Blizzard, which is a leprechaun-approved recipe to get your dessert cravings handled in the most festive way possible. So, what's in this tasty shamrock-hued creation, you ask? Prepare your tastebuds for a minty and refreshing treat, courtesy of crumbled Oreo cookie pieces and crème de menthe, which is hand-blended with Dairy Queen's vanilla soft serve for a creamy yet thick treat (they'll prove it to you by serving the creation upside down).

As with all of the retailer's Blizzards, March's official Blizzard of the month comes in mini, small, medium, and large sizes, so you can take your pick while taking advantage of the BOGO for 99 cents promo.

In my honest opinion, Oreos make everything at least 10 times better, so I was pretty pumped when DQ first rolled out March's Blizzard of the month. While I was a fan of February’s Blizzard of the month — a Dipped Strawberry confection made with chunks of Ghirardelli Chocolate and vanilla soft serve — Dairy Queen's newest treat blew it away for me, and you'll have a hard time not just getting two for yourself.

If you're not feeling the mint and Oreo combination, however, you can opt to try the BOGO for 99 cents deal with a regular Oreo Cookie Blizzard or try some of their indulgent signature creations like the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard (my personal favorite), the Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard, the Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard, or the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard. Whichever option you choose, you can be sure you're getting your second cup at a steal.

Again, you only have until St. Patrick's Day to take advantage of this limited-time promo, so I'd pick your Blizzard partner-in-crime and head to your closest DQ location sooner rather than later.