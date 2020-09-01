Dairy Queen announced the return of its fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard in late August, and now the chain has revealed what else customers can look forward to this fall. Along with two new Blizzard flavors, DQ is also bringing back its Blizzard-scented candles to help you keep the fall feels even after you finish a seasonal treat. Here's what you should know about Dairy Queen's 2020 fall Blizzard menu and candle collection as you prep for the season ahead.

As of Monday Aug. 31, Dairy Queen is helping customers ease into sweater weather with two new fall Blizzard Treats. The Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard combines the company's signature soft serve with pieces of apple pie, chunks of soft caramel, and a dollop of whipped topping. Meanwhile, chocolate lovers will want to dig into the new Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard, which mixes vanilla soft serve with Oreo pieces, coffee, and sweet choco chunks.

Returning seasonal favorite include the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, the Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, and the Brownie Dough Blizzard. The new and returning fall Blizzard flavors will be available for a limited time at participating DQ locations.

Fans might remember the company rolled out a lineup of free Blizzard-inspired candles in late August 2019. Unfortunately, the candles were gone in less than 30 minutes, but Dairy Queen's fall candle lineup is back, and it includes four new scents designed to emulate a DQ run.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. ET, customers can head to dqcandlecollection.com to score the 4-ounce candle set, which includes scents inspired by DQ's fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, as well as the new Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard Treat. There will also be new candles scented like an Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard, a Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, and Brownie Dough Blizzard. Having trouble deciding which candle will make your home most smell like a bakery? You can score all six of these creations for just $25 per set.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

While the Blizzard-scented candle set might not be free this year, you can rest easy knowing that your purchase is going to a good cause. According to an email from the company to Elite Daily, Dairy Queen will be donating 100% of every purchase to its longtime charitable partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

As you order your candle set and Blizzards keep the latest coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of Aug. 3 in mind. Wear a mask when going out to pick up your order if you're going to be coming into contact with other people, and practice social distancing as much as possible. Before you dig into your festive treat, make sure to wash your hands.

Judging from their track record, these candles will probably fly off shelves, so make sure to set a reminder to order your set (and pick up an accompanying Blizzard of choice) come Sept. 3.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.