Fall is in the air, and that means the school year is fast approaching. If you're heading off to college and moving into the dorms, now's your chance to start fresh. The dorm will be your home away from home for the next year, so you might as well make it as cozy AF as possible. That means welcoming the festive spirit with some cute fall dorm decor on Etsy.

Let's be real: The dorms are often pretty boring when you first move in. All you have is a bed, desk, bathroom, and bland walls. It's like a blank canvas that you and your roomie get to paint together with your unique personalities. If comfort is a priority to you, take this opportunity to have your room feeling super cozy to everyone who comes in with any of these eight fall items.

Your dorm will be the place to be for all of the fun fall activities, including drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes while watching a Halloween movie marathon. The best part about Etsy is you can find pretty much everything you need, while also staying within your college budget. So, take this new school year as a challenge to turn your dorm room into the most epic fall hotspot on campus.

1 Have A Ball With This Fall Garland Autumn Felt Ball Garland $12+ Etsy A garland is one of the easiest decorations to put up. Just drape it along the wall above your bed for instant fall fun. Not only is this garland easy, but the colors are fall-tastic. It's truly a win-win.

2 Have The Coziest Roomie Nights With This Mug Hello Pumpkin Campfire Mug $17 Etsy Mugs are essential for every late-night study session and roomie movie night. You can sip your favorite fall drink, like a PSL or hot apple cider, with this adorable "Hello Pumpkin" mug. I would even use this to make some microwavable fall mug cakes for a sweet treat.

3 Honor Your Favorite Fall Movie With This Welcome Mat Hocus Pocus Doormat $35 Etsy You and your roomie probably have plans to watch 'Hocus Pocus' about a million times this fall, so what better way to let people know what's going on in your dorm room than by purchasing this cute mat? Don't get this welcome mat wrong, though. Obviously, anyone is welcome in your room — just as long as they're willing to watch the Sanderson sisters with you.

4 Make Your Walls Bloom With This Sweet Fall Quote "And All At Once Summer Collapsed Into Fall" Sign $3.93 Etsy You'll have tons of free wall space to decorate as you please. Along with polaroid pics of your hometown friends and your favorite tapestry, put up something festive like this fall quote sign. This quote not only will be in full bloom in your room, but is the perfect caption for your Insta pic of your newly-decorated dorm.

5 Get A Little Corny With These Cute Candy Corns Primitive Candy Corn Bowl Filler $5 Etsy Sometimes, you just need decor that's super cute, and that is all. This felt candy corn is just that. Although, having these around will only cause you to crave the candy at all times. So, for this one, I recommend getting two bowls: One for the felt and one for the actual candy.

6 Make Your Room Glow With These Fall Mason Jar Lights Fall Leaves Flickering Tea Lights $29.99 Etsy Most dorm rooms don't allow you to have actual candles. Luckily, these adorable mason jar tea lights are here to save the day. Line these up on the windowsill, and your dorm room will have that cozy fall glow in just about no time.

7 Welcome The Season With This Fall Banner Hello Fall Banner $16.99 Etsy Just like the garland, this sweet banner will be easy to hang on one of your walls. That's the best kind of decoration for college students, because you've got enough on your plate. From the late-night studying to navigating campus, you don't have time to fiddle with decor that takes hours to set up.