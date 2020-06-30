You can get a refreshing taste of summer with some new sips from Cupcake Vineyards. The California wine company is bringing some summery options — including rosé — to shelves on Wednesday, July 1. The new Cupcake Vineyards LightHearted Wine Collection features four new choices that are perfect for patio season.

Cupcake Vineyards' four new wines will roll out to retailers nationwide on Wednesday, July 1, and it's perfect timing since the LightHearted collection includes varietals with quintessential summer flavors like pineapple, peach, and watermelon. In addition to being gluten-free and vegan, each bottle of LightHearted wine also has less sugar and fewer calories than traditional wines. According to the press release, a 5-ounce serving of the LightHearted collection boasts an 8% ABV, 80 calories, and less than one gram of sugar. So if you're looking for a not-too-sweet sip, you can enjoy all the summer favorites in the new collection: chardonnay, pinot grigio, and rosé. There's also a pinot noir if you're in a red wine mood during the season of sun and sand.

As the collection rolls out in July, you'll be able to find it for $9.99 per bottle wherever you usually purchase Cupcake wine. Although many states have regulations on alcohol shipments, you can also order the Cupcake wines for delivery to your address via the official website in select areas starting in August 2020.

OK, now let's get into the wines. Perhaps one of the most summery of the wines is the chardonnay — which is described as a medium-bodied wine with pineapple and pear flavors, with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Then there's the classic summer sip, rosé, which features fruity tastes of grapefruit and watermelon with hints of peach, and a floral hint of honeysuckle. Rounding out the lighter sips is the pinot grigio, which is also packed with a flavor of white nectarine and apricot, a citrusy scent, and notes of lemon and honeycrisp apple. The last wine of the lineup is the only red in the collection: a pinot noir, which features a light body with flavors of strawberry, plum, cherry, and vanilla.

With four new vinos to add to your summer rotation, you might just find a new favorite porch sipper. Of course, you must be 21 years or older to purchase and imbibe in the new wines.

