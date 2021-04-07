Getting your craft on is so much easier with the right tools, and Cricut products are quickly becoming must-haves for DIYers everywhere. If you've had your eyes on a cutting machine, in particular, you'll definitely want to check out Cricut's April 2021 sales. With all of the brand's of discounted items, this is the perfect opportunity to pick something up for your mom, or make her a gift she'll love for Mother's Day.

The sale begins April 11 and will last through April 17, so make a plan now for what you want to get before it's too late. One of the biggest deals will be on the Cricut Maker. The smart cutting machine can be used on over 300 materials, which means you can make some iron-on patches for your denim jacket, vinyl stickers for your laptop, and jewelry to wear with your fave spring florals. Originally $399, the April Cricut sales price will be $299. That means you'll be saving $100 — which can be used toward products to use with your Cricut Maker. For instance, you could get some vinyl to make cute keychains or basswood sheets to make adorable earrings for your mom. If you want to be inspired, definitely check out the #CricutMaker tag on TikTok to see what other DIYers are making.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Another big on-sale item: the Cricut Joy. The Joy is like a smaller version of the Maker, which means it is the perfect size for any crafting space you've got. Usually the Cricut Joy is $179, but will be available for $139 during the sale. Use the money you are saving to pick up some cardstock to make a personalized Mother's Day card for your fave person. You could also use your Cricut Joy with your Cricut Mug Press ($200) to make a customized mug. Put together a bundled gift of a brand new mug, your mom's fave coffee, and some homemade biscotti. That's a gift your mom will love a latte.

Along with those big deals, you can also purchase some materials and accessories for your Cricut products now for up to 40% off. That includes this Hidden Jewel Bundle ($35). The bundle has a variety of materials like glitter vinyl, cardstock, and holographic iron-ons in gorgeous jewel tones, which is perfect for the spring. Use the vinyl to write out a special message or inside joke to put onto some wine glasses for your mom. Then, you can surprise her with the glasses along with her fave bottle of red, white, or rosé. You could even write a funny wine pun like "time to wine down" for a spa-themed gift full of other goodies your mom can use to treat herself, like face masks and a lavender candle.

If this sounds like the perfect Mother's Day plan, just know that the April Cricut sale will be available not only online at Cricut's website, but also wherever the Cricut is sold. That means, you can check out your fave arts supply store like Michaels, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, or even Amazon. Don't forget to use the code "APRSHIP" on all orders over $99 for free shipping.