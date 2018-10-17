Uberglossy heeled booties keep coming back year after year as the footwear to beat during the cold weather months for their high shine appearance and waterproof nature. But Converse's One Star platform patent sneakers, which have arrived just in time to amp up your fall style, just might top them as the coolest slick shoes of the season. Featuring an all-over luster, the best elements of one of the brand's most loved styles, and a throwback platform, the shoes are every '90s style lover's dream.

Available in three color ways—black, red, and white—each shoe features a synthetic patent leather upper that boasts a super glossy finish as well as stitching and laces to match. The outside of each shoe boasts the One Star's signature cutout star, staying true to the original design. Aside from the patent makeover, the shoe's textured stacked platform sole is hands down the most dramatic (and rad) design element. The shoe as a whole is a total nod to '90s hip hop culture and style and would pair well with jeans, track pants, trousers, a maxi dress, a mini skirt—pretty much anything. If you're looking for your new ideal fall shoe, I think you just found it.

The red color way is all the way red, meaning its interior and sole boast the same cherry hue. I'd pair these with red lips and an all-black look for something dramatic and a little bit sexy.

The white color way, on the other hand, features a darker grayish sole (better for hiding the wear and tear!) and two subtle matching stitch details on the back. I'm sure you've read way too many an editor wax poetic about the sartorial power of the all-white sneaker so I'll end this by saying these will go with absolutely everything.

And finally, we've got the black color way. This one has a cool little surprise in store on the bottom in the form of a fire red sole and unlike the two other colors, it also features a star spangled interior. Reason enough to stick with the best and most wearable color around. (I'm not biased.)

At $85 a pair, these sneakers are an excellent value for shoes that could be taken from dressy to casual in a flash based on how you style them. (For some reason patent always just feels a little fancier.) They're available now at converse.com—shop 'em while they're hot!

If you're into the patent but want something with a bit more color variation, don't forget about the Converse x J.W. Anderson collaboration that dropped earlier this year. Comprised of four playful takes on the Converse Chuck 70, two of which are low-tops and two of which are high-tops, the collection boasts super glossy styles in candy-like color ways. The uppers of the high-top styles feature an ombré color effect (one fades from army green to black, the other melts from orange to red and looks like a sunset), while those of the low-top styles are solid (one's a dusty lilac, the other a powder pink). All styles are equipped with delightfully fuzzy laces and colorful rubber soles.

