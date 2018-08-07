If you ever wished you'd been around to experience the 1967 Summer of Love during which ideals of peace, acceptance, happiness, and, of course, love, reigned supreme, then Converse's floral embroidered sneakers might be your style. Retro in feel and with a slightly bohemian vibe, they'd have fit right in to the hippie culture that was a driving force behind the social movement. Bright colors, bell bottoms, floral patterns, and even Converse sneakers themselves defined the aesthetic of the time and seeing as all of those styles have recently come back into trend thanks to their re-popularization by major designers, it's never been cooler to get far out with your dressing.

The collection of embroidered Chuck '70s styles features six different shoes, three that are high-tops and three that are low-tops. They're each constructed from soft leather and feature cushioned, OrthoLite soles. In other words, if you've still got any music festivals on your roster you might want to add these extra comfy kicks to your packing list. The branded Converse patch holds court on the insides of the shoes rather than the outsides, allowing for the aspect that truly makes them unique to steal the whole spotlight. Spidery bouquets of flowers have been stitched onto the outsides and toes of each shoe, giving them that handicraft '70s vibe that's so special and unique.

The lineup of high-tops features three rich colors, with the first being a mustard yellow. Matching yellow and cream flowers bloom from its heels and toe while white laces and footbeds—standard across this collection—give it a crisp finish.

Next up is a powder blue shoe featuring purple and blue flowers.

And finally, there's a blush pink option complete with pink and white blooms.

The selection of low-tops is decidedly more subdued in its base color options but if you're on the hunt for a cooler version of the plain white sneaker, keep reading. First up is the deep navy blue shoe, which features fiery flowers of red, maroon, yellow, and green.

The next offering is a super light nude shoe, complete with sweet pink flowers.

And finally, there's the crisp white version, which features flowers in the ever-versatile hue of blue. These would look amazing paired with any denim thanks to their indigo garden but would honestly be easily pairable with just about anything. Blue has become somewhat of a neutral, at least in my opinion.

All of the styles are currently available now on Nike's website, with the high-tops on sale for $78 and the low-tops on sale for $74. There's never been a better time to amp up your boho-inspired wardrobe than now.

If floral embroidery isn't your thing, check out Converse's other retro-tinged drop. A collaboration with Dover Street market, it offers a rethinking of the classic One Star style in two super traditional color ways: black and white. The One Star's typical suede material has been replaced with a vintage canvas upper to give it an especially old school vibe. They're rad.