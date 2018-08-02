There's something so alluringly cool about '70s-inspired style. It's simplistic yet distinct, defined by classic silhouettes boasting bright colors, rad patterns or graphic prints. Case in point: the Converse x Dover Street Market collaboration, which rethinks the iconic One Star sneaker in two crisp color ways and melds some of that covetable retro cool with modern design elements seamlessly. If you've been looking for a new go-to fall sneaker, your hunt is over.

Helmed by Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons, and her husband Adrian Joffe, Dover Street market is a high fashion retailer that's known for its impeccable curation of budding cutting-edge designers and iconic brands alike. Vetements, Ashley Williams, Ann Demeulemeester, LOEWE, Maison Margiela, Rick Ownes, Richard Quinn, and more have all had their designs hang on its famed racks. It has locations in New York City, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore, and London, and is regarded as one of the most in-the-know retailers around that provides a shopping experience as visually indulgent as its offerings themselves. In short, Dover Street Market is at the forefront of what's cool (even what's about to be cool), so you know anything they put their name and stamp of approval on is going to be good.

Typically, anything sold at the retailer would be far beyond of an average 20-something's budget. (Designer labels don't come cheap as we know all too well.) Which is why this collaboration, which offers sneakers priced at $100 per pair, is exceptionally exciting. In collaboration with Converse, Dover Street Marker gave the classic One Star an entirely new yet simultaneously throwback look that's streamlined, graphic, and clean. "Always seeking ways to offer something unique to their consumer, Dover Street Market has adapted the Converse One Star to create a balance between the brand’s aesthetic and the of the streets styling of today’s youth," Converse explained in a press release. "The Converse x DSM collaboration modernizes the One Star through understated detailing and refined textures."

Converse

The most noticeable change is the nixing of the One Star's typical suede upper, which has been replaced with a vintage canvas material. Dover Street Market's hut logo has also been stamped on the tongue and "DSM" is emblazoned on the side in a metallic gold. Rather than featuring the classic cut-out star design on each side, this new iteration boasts screen-printed stars, which add to their retro feel. "This remixed sneaker borrows elements from the Chuck 70—specifically its premium canvas with acute attention to detail—while retaining the made for the streets versatility of the One Star," says the press release.

Converse

The new style is available in two color ways: black and egret, so matter whether you prefer to ground your looks in dark or light kicks, they've got something for you.

The collaboration officially drops on Saturday, August 4th exclusively at all of Dover Street Market's physical locations and online at doverstreetmarket.com. Now's your chance to get something that's Rei Kawakubo-approved and won't cost you a month's rent. Jump on it stat.