If you're anything like me, you follow hundreds of travel accounts on social media. They inspire you to purchase a plane ticket to the most epic destinations on your bucket list and always give you insight on how to score the best pics while you're seeing the world. It would be pretty rad if you could create alongside those creators, though, and learn from them IRL. Enter, Contiki's Iceland photography workshop.

This trip is designed to upgrade your camera skills and light up your Instagram feed. It's the hands-on drone demonstration you've been looking to attend, paired with afternoons of exploring bustling cities and massive canyons. It's an educational, collaborative, and totally unique experience that'll bring you to glaciers and rivers, and into the depths of editing apps like Lightroom. Oh, and it's led by the pros — the people who find, capture, and share the natural beauty of the planet for a living.

Long story short: It's a dream come true for the millennial traveler who wants to bring their travel photography skills to the next level, make a career out of content creating, or simply see the world through a new and exciting lens. Can I give you the details on this Iceland trip that'll (Northern) light up your life and Instagram account?

First, imagine checking into a cozy hotel in Reykjavik. In a few hours you'll be set to attend a three-course dinner with local cuisine on the menu. That's where this six-day trip with iconic content creators, Jacob Riglin (@jacob) and Jeremiah (@thatoneblondkid) begins (and when your wanderlust will kick in).

You'll sit down at the table alongside other explorers in the tour group, and will be welcomed to the adventure of a lifetime. You'll likely try some new foods before turning in for the night and preparing for a full day of getting in touch with nature. After all, day two is jam-packed with checking out huge waterfalls and trying to track down the Northern Lights. You're going to want to get some good rest so you can learn as much as possible during the Photoshop and video editing sessions on this day too.

Once you experience the Golden Circle in all its glory, you'll head to Skaftafell and go on a glacier hike in Vatnajökull National Park. You'll see volcanoes, canyons, and other Instagram-worthy sights during your drive through Kirkjubaejarklaustur. At the end of the busy day, you'll gather with your group for a two-course dinner and learn more about the features in Lightroom and how to pilot a drone.

The fourth day of your trip will be filled with black beaches, even more waterfalls, and tiny horses with blue eyes that roam Skaftafell. (This kind of sounds like an episode of Game of Thrones, huh?) Your guides — the content pros — will give you some tips on how to pitch content to brands if you're interested in turning travel photography into a career. Then, you'll head to Selfoss.

There, you and your travel buds will check off a major bucket list item: chilling in the Blue Lagoon. You'll capture memories and moments on your camera, putting your newfound skills to the test, and soak up the warm, teal water. Jacob and Jeremiah will lead one last session on how to develop your business, and then you'll start packing your bags and getting ready for departure. You may jot down a few notes about this trip in a journal so you can look back on this experience forever.

What more could you ask for? This Iceland trip with Contiki truly has it all, including five nights of accommodation, 13 meals, and transportation once you touch down. Not to mention, you can enjoy it starting from $3,999, with the option to finance from $357 per month. (There is a $200 deposit you need to put down when you book to save your spot.) Head to the Contiki website, read over the rest of the details for this one-of-a-kind trip, and hit the "Book Trip" button right away.

Take note of your access to WiFi throughout your adventure, and what you'll need to include in your budget or carry-on bag. Also, make sure you can take the necessary days off from work. The workshop is taking place in Nov. 2019 from Wednesday the 13th to Monday the 18th.

Personally, I'd suggest downloading the best editing apps, doing some practice shoots in your city or hometown, and charging extra camera batteries for the long days of learning and exploring ahead. That way you can truly unleash your creative side and make the most of the awesomeness that's to come.