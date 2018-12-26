These days, Instagram is the go-to destination for travel inspiration. There's an endless amount of travel accounts that'll make you want to jump on the next flight. These accounts will leave you with a serious case of wanderlust, but you're not complaining. Instagram is a great resource to discover new destinations and even learn what to wear on your long-haul flight. It's an exciting platform to consume travel content, but what happens when you want to be a creator? Here are some of the best tips to starting a successful travel Instagram from someone who has been there, done that.

I started my travel Instagram page almost five years ago, and I've loved every minute. I've grown a community of nearly 35,000 followers, and I couldn't be prouder. I feel lucky to be able to share my experiences around the world with people who are just as obsessed with travel as I am. I've dedicated a lot of time and effort into creating travel content that will inspire people to take action beyond double tapping a photo.

As a result, I've been able to turn Instagram friends into real-life friends and collaborate with a variety of well-known brands. I've learned so much along the way, and I have some tips for anyone who wants to start a travel Instagram in 2019.

1 Gain Travel Experience Gaining travel experience is the most important step to starting a successful travel Instagram. I spent several years saving up to make travel a reality in my life — traveling on a budget, being a digital nomad, and planning my own trips. Now, I have the knowledge and expertise to provide information and inspiration in each area. Instead of focusing on creating content, I lived in the moment and traveled authentically. These experiences left me with plenty of unique stories to tell and a lot of advice to share. You may be worried that you don't have the time or budget to travel frequently, but that isn't necessary. You can take advantage of weekends, use the time off that you do have to plan trips, and can even plan staycations. Find unique ways to showcase restaurants, sights, and activities in your hometown or a nearby destination.

2 Find Your Niche hey_ciara on Instagram Do you want to share your spontaneous adventures with your followers, or would you rather showcase your fashion on-the-go? There are so many travel-related topics that you can discuss and it helps to find a niche. For example, I spent two years traveling solo, so I share tips that empower women to adventure alone. Finding a niche will help you establish your voice. If you can establish yourself as an expert in a few areas, then your audience will know what to expect. They will come to trust you to provide more information and inspiration. When they need inspiration about how to plan their first solo trip or what to wear to their beach vacation, they'll know exactly where to look.

3 Learn Photography Basics hey_ciara on Instagram Instagram is a visual platform, first and foremost. You don't necessarily need to be a professional, but it certainly helps to have eye-catching photos and a cohesive feed. Scroll through your favorite Instagram pages to gain photo inspiration. You can watch YouTube videos to learn about photography basics such as the rule of thirds and golden hour. You can quickly edit your photos with cool apps like VSCO and the Lightroom mobile app. If you truly enjoy taking travel photos, then it may be helpful to invest in quality camera gear to up your game. It will take a significant amount of time to learn photography basics, but it will be worth the effort when you create your very own dreamy Insta feed.

4 Get Strategic hey_ciara on Instagram Creating a successful travel Instagram isn't as simple as posting cool photos. People need to be able to discover you in order to follow along. You can implement relevant hashtags and use location tagging so that people can find your feed. When you use hashtags like #wearetravelgirls and #passionpassport, there's a chance that your photos will be asked to be reposted to large travel accounts for more exposure. You can also create a community by showing love to other likeminded travelers, and making an effort to engage with the people who are already following you. Use other social media sites and blogs to direct people to your Instagram page, so that they can follow along with your journey. Craft an Instagram bio that captures your personality and tells people what they can expect when they follow your page.