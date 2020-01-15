If traveling were free, you would never stay home. You'd hop from one country to the next, tour the greatest sights, and never think, "Is this experience in my price range?" All of the money you've saved in a glass jar for flights, accommodations, and tasting the local cuisine could be spent elsewhere. But that's just a pipe dream, right? Well, not exactly. Contiki's $1 flight deal lets you travel to Europe this summer for cheap, making your wildest dreams come true.

Yes, you read that right. Catching a flight to the city you studied abroad in, the pubs of Ireland, and the magical coves in Portugal officially costs less than a pack of gum at the grocery store. For about the same price as a bottle of water, you can get transportation from the U.S. to across the pond, where you can drink lattes in London and see Buckingham Palace. Don't ask your best friend to pinch you, because this deal is for real and something you can take advantage of right now.

It doesn't come with any catches other than you have to take advantage of the $1 flight deal, and book one of Contiki's Europe trips that are included in the deal, by Jan. 31, 2020. Here's the scoop on what's included so you can get started on your summer plans and score a bucket list-worthy adventure for dirt cheap.

First up is Contiki's new Europe in One Week trip. Not only is it included in the $1 flight deal, but it also allows you to see four different countries in the matter of eight days. Throughout the trip, you'll go to the epic sights of Amsterdam, Cologne, Heidelberg, Rhine Falls, the Swiss Alps, and Paris. You'll take a cruise on charming canals, visit breathtaking waterfalls, hike to stunning views, and enjoy a three-course meal amongst romantic vibes and sparkling lights.

Of course, there are plenty of other excursions, unique meals, and tours included in this trip — which you can review along with the full itinerary on Contiki's site. In addition to the $1 flight, the package includes seven nights in various hostels, breakfast every day, three dinners, local guides and an expert trip manager, and all transportation during the trip. Right now, you can hit the "View Dates" button on the trip listing and book it for this summer at a great price. The first week-long offering from May 10 to 17 costs $1,612 in total, with the option to finance it from $144 per month.

If you'd rather set your sights on destinations like Portugal and Ireland, don't fret. There's a Contiki trip included in the flight deal for you, too. You can book the new nine-day Portugal City and Surf trip, along with your best friends who are interested in roaming around food markets and participating in beach-side yoga.

You can also pack your suitcase for a 15-day trip from London to Rome, a 13-day trip from London to Berlin, and an eight-day trip in Ireland. Each comes with its own perks, excursions, and one-of-a-kind experiences. But they're all included in this — almost too good to be true — $1 flight deal.