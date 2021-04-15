The Season 23 Bachelor is finally living his truth. Colton Underwood's first Instagram after coming out as gay — which he posted on April 15, one day after his tell-all Good Morning America interview — included a carousel of Polaroid snapshots along with a heartfelt message. "I have a lot to learn, but I have come a long way," the former NFL player wrote. "To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you I wouldn't be here." The pics show Underwood posed with family members and friends, including Olympian and actor Gus Kenworthy, with whom Underwood is reportedly filming a show for Netflix. The post is currently the only one on Underwood's grid.

Underwood first came out during an April 14 appearance on GMA. "I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he told host Robin Roberts. According to Underwood, he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year and is finally ready to open up to fans. "I'm still the same Colton everyone met on TV, and I'm still the same Colton to my friends and family," he continued. "I just happen to be able to share with people now all of me, and I am proud of that."

After the interview aired, several of Underwood's fellow Bachelor alums showed their support on social media. "Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood," Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend."

Demi Burnett — who was a contestant on Underwood's season of The Bachelor and who later became the first contestant to enter a same-sex relationship in the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise — shared a message of support on Twitter. "Welcome to the community brother," she wrote with a rainbow emoji. Several other contestants from Underwood's season applauded the former Bachelor as well, including Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Onyeka Ehie, Tahzjuan Hawkins, and Catherine Agro.

Underwood's ex Cassie Randolph has yet to comment on the GMA interview, and according to Underwood, he hasn't spoken to Randolph at all about his coming out journey.

Here's hoping Underwood continues to receive plenty of support during this time.