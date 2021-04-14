“We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self," the executive producers of The Bachelor franchise said in a press release. "As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

While Underwood has received an outpouring of support from fans celebrating his sexuality, many people are still critical of his alleged behavior toward his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. In the months following their breakup in 2020, she filed and then dropped a restraining order against him. Per the restraining order request that was obtained by People, Randolph claimed Underwood put a tracking device on her car, loitered outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m., and sent several distressing text messages, including one in which he allegedly pretended to be a stalker.

On Nov. 3, Underwood told People, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."

He had more to say to Randolph during his Good Morning America appearance. "I'd like to say sorry for how things ended," he said when asked what he'd like to say to Randolph. "I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

He also shared that he did truly love her. "And that only made it harder and more confusing for me," he noted. "If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her. It's hard to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship, because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

While supportive of Underwood's revelation, some Bachelor Nation stars, like Mike Johnson, have also voiced their support for Randolph during this time.

