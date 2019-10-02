I am endlessly excited by the amount of spooky treats companies release during October. Even though some things are a bit much, isn't that the point? It's so easy to get into the Halloween spirit when there are so many yummy limited-time items available. I don't know about you, but since I've seen one of the latest treats, I think I might have found my fave Halloween go-to. That is, Cold Stone Creamery's Boo Batter Ice Cream, because it's absolutely the most wild thing I've seen yet — and I love it.

Cold Stone is bringing me real chills looking at their newest "Trick or Treat" Creation. The company took the time to announce its new Halloween Creation in an official press release and on its Twitter account on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Yep, Cold Stone Creamery's Boo Batter Ice Cream is pitch black and full of your fave thing about Cold Stone's Creations — bits of other ingredients, like candy pieces hand-mixed into the ice cream while you watch. This just looks like a fun, festive ice cream to grab to celebrate the start of October and one of my fave holidays.

What's in Cold Stone's Boo Batter Ice Cream? It looks delish, but it isn't too complicated. Cold Stone has simply taken their popular Cake Batter Ice Cream and made it a spooky shade of black for the season, although there's now word on how exactly it go its dark hue. Along with the Cake Batter Ice Cream, you'll get pieces of Kit Kats, M&M's, and Halloween Oreo Cookies mixed in. Yep, you get Halloween Oreos, orange filling and all.

Sara Schmillen, the vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, stated in the official press release that the brand is "incredibly excited to introduce this super limited-time Creation at Cold Stone Creamery. Indulge in the nostalgia of your Halloween childhood memories with the Treat or Treat Creation; it is a spook-tacular way to get into the Halloween spirit!"

By "super limited time" she means, the Boo Batter Ice Cream Treat or Treat Creation is only available during the month of October. If you really want to capture the perfect Halloween spirit, too, you can order yours with a black or orange waffle bowl or cone.

TBH, this totally reminds me of something that my mom would have come up with when I was kid and hosting a Halloween party. Don't know if the rest of you had moms that were as stoked about planning parties as my mom, but lemme tell you, I bet my BFFs can still remember the weird stuff she came up with, like a green cauldron soup, or purple Rice Krispies Treats.

This is one of the many Halloween treats that have been announced leading up to the month of October. For instance, if you're headed to Carvel, you can pick up Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Slime Shake, while Disneyland has some wicked-looking churros. It's literally endless. I feel like you could eat your way through all of October with these limited edition Halloween eats.

They're all pretty tempting, but I think my first mission may be to track down a Cold Stone near me so I can grab one of the Boo Batter Creations.

Cold Stone boasts "approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries," per the brand's press release, so hopefully you can snag this festive creation near you. With that in mind, go find yourself a Cold Stone. This is one of the first things on my Halloween to-do list. The only thing that would make the Boo Batter Ice Cream better would be some cute gummy ghosts.