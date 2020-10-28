Pretty much every fan of The Bachelorette has seen first-hand that they're majorly into each other. But what does Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' makeout body language really say about their connection? After having examined their multiple make-out sessions throughout the extremely sexy Oct. 27 episode, Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence has some thoughts. And, um, as you might have guessed, all of those thoughts pretty much confirm these two legit cannot keep their hands off of each other.

The first thing Brown points out is that, even though Crawley is technically the one in charge, Moss seems to have the control in their encounters. Like, for example, in their first make-out sesh of the evening, Brown draws attention to the fact that Moss is resting his hand on the ceiling of Crawley's place. "He's owning the place again," Brown notes, alluding to some other controlling behaviors Moss has exhibited in the past. "Who leans on the ceiling?" As far as their chemistry once they hopped into bed together, Brown says it's pretty much as sexy as it seemed. "They're wrapped around each other on the bed," she says. "No real explanation needed here!! (Insert some sexy music here)."

Then, during their second make-out sesh, he goes flexing that control again. "The overall feel is that he's really into her and won't let her get away," Brown says after having seen their second make-out sesh of the episode. "See how she's backed up against the wall? No escape! And he's showing that he owns the place with his elbow and fore arm on the wall like that."

So, yes. He's in control. But Crawley is down, which Brown says can be seen whenever they hold hands. "They do have their fingers interlocked when they're holding hands," she notes. "That means they're super into one another."

To be fair, Crawley and Moss have had great chemistry Day One. Not only did Crawley legit say that she thinks she met her "future husband" upon having met him, but their body language confirmed there were some major fireworks going off. "I get that she's being genuine here," Brown said as she examined Crawley's connection with Moss when he first got out of the limo. "It's pretty hard to shake like that unless it's real."

Live footage of her shaking here, in case you missed it:

Things only heated up in the second episode. Anyone with eyeballs could tell Crawley and Moss were feeling each other during the physical touch portion of the love languages date, but Brown's read only confirmed their connection was intense. "Wow isn't this intimate?!" Brown exclaimed after having seen Moss caressing Crawley in the below image. "See how close their private areas are together? That's how you know people are romantic."

Uh, I guess there's nothing left to say here, but BOW CHICKA WOWW WOWW.