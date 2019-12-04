Just when you thought the holidays couldn't get any sweeter, Cinnabon partnered with Freeform to create an exclusively sweet deal this season. With these 25 Days Of Christmas BonBites from Cinnabon, you can celebrate two of your favorite things about the holidays together. Yes, you can watch Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas while enjoying a cinnamon-y treat.

Freeform and Cinnabon collaborated to create the new 25 Days Of Christmas 25-Count BonBites CinnaPack, a limited-time exclusive. The treats first dropped on Dec. 1 and you'll be able to grab them through Dec. 24 at participating Cinnabon mall locations. Considering there are over 300 Cinnabon mall bakeries across the United States, expect to find a Cinnabon near you offering these sweet CinnaPacks. And I won't blame you if you eat all 25 while watching Home Alone on Freeform... while home alone.

If the treats themselves weren't enough, Cinnabon is also offering free delivery on all Cinnabon orders with GrubHub. The 25-Count BonBites pack will be available to order through GrubHub, too, so you don't even have to leave your couch to grab one of these exclusive offerings. Get ready to watch Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas through Dec. 25 with Cinnabon and some cozy socks. This deal will only be available for delivery through Dec. 24, though, just like the in-store purchases.

And if all of that weren't enough, fans also have a chance to win $25,000 through the Cinnabon's 25 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes. To enter, you need to be 18 or older and a resident of the United States. If you're eligible, you can enter the sweepstakes online from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 25, 2019.

If you want to send the gift of Cinnabon to someone you love this holiday season, Cinnabon has you completely covered there, too. For 2019, Cinnabon has teamed up with Harry & David, so now you can send Cinnabon Classic Rolls, Cinnabon MiniBon Rolls, and Cinnabon BonBites directly to someone's door. Ordering these from Harry & David is easy, with delivery across the United States and the cinnamon rolls baked fresh from a Cinnabon bakery before shipping out.

If you're planning to sit back and enjoy Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas, why not celebrate with the Cinnabon BonBites pack. Cinnabon has made it too easy to enjoy some cinnamon rolls this season, and combining your fave snacks with cheesy Christmas movies is too good to be true.