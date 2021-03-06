Chrissy Teigen has found Meghan Markle's recent battle with the UK press particularly upsetting, and she recently revealed why. ICYMI, the Duchess of Sussex has been through some eyebrow-raising allegations ahead of her interview with Oprah, including UK tabloids claiming Markle bullied palace staff. It seems as though Markle is taking the brunt of the rumor mill (again), and Teigen isn't here for the drama. Chrissy Teigen's tweet about the Meghan Markle controversy basically put the media on blast as she rallied for the former member of the royal family.

You may need a little background to understand everything that's going on, because it's a lot. Markle revealed she miscarried in summer 2020 in her New York Times op-ED in November. Cut to Feb. 14, 2021, when Markle announced she was pregnant again. Then, days ahead of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey scheduled for Sunday, March 7, a news report came out from UK-based publications such as The Times of London alleging that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied palace staffers. The reports accused her of “emotional cruelty and manipulation.”

After the allegations surfaced, Markle’s spokesperson discredited them, calling it “a calculated smear campaign." Her spokesperson also added that it was “no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

*Whew* Clearly, there’s a lot to unpack here, and Teigen didn't like it one bit. The celeb tweeted about the situation on Friday, March 5, writing, "This meghan markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f*cking stop it."

Following her own miscarriage experience in September 2020, Teigen clearly wants to defend Markle during her newly announced pregnancy. She's been very open about her experience since she lost baby Jack, calling it a "kind of pain" she and her hubby John Legend "had never felt before."

Teigen has also defended Markle in the past. When Markle publicly announced her miscarriage in her NYT op-ED in November, some people on Twitter criticized the Duchess for talking about her experience. Specifically, one Twitter user said Markle should’ve stayed silent. "Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticizing Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" he wrote. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?" he added.

Teigen wrote in defense of the Duchess, saying, "Award for today's absolute piece of sh*t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of sh*t." A bit later she deleted the tweet and wrote, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol,” revealing her thoughts about the initial blast being too brutal.

Despite the UK rumor mill, it seems that Teigen will forever stand behind Markle's decisions, especially when it comes to her babies, and it's a joy to see.