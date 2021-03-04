Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has yet to air, but we're already learning a lot from the previews. Oprah has promised there's "nothing" off-limits in the segment, and she wasn't kidding. In the latest clip, Meghan Markle accused the palace of spreading rumors about her and Harry. Elite Daily has reached out to Buckingham Palace about the claims but did not hear back in time for publication.

Meghan and Harry's joint interview is slated to air on CBS on March 7, but fans caught the first glimpse of what's about to go down on March 3 in the eye-opening preview. "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Oprah asks the Duchess.

Meghan didn't hold back in detailing what's really been going on behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle shared, adding that "a lot has been lost."

You can see the preview clip where Meghan accuses the palace of spreading rumors below.

It may seem like the royal drama is spiraling out of control, but, apparently, Meghan and her hubby have been bracing for the backlash. As a source told royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special]... But seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting," the source added.

A close friend of Meghan's (who spoke anonymously) also told Scobie, “I hate to say it, but find me a woman of color in a senior position who has not been accused of being too angry, too scary, too whatever in the workplace. It’s sad that it’s happening, but I’m not surprised. These claims are so far from the woman I know.”

The reports arrived after a slew of bombshell accusations surfaced which claimed Meghan previously bullied palace staffers. The Times of London published allegations that Meghan Markle's former advisors filed a bullying complaint against her, and the palace has said HR is now looking into the situation.

The Duchess didn't take the rumors lying down. “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Times of London about the accusations.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesman added.

After a whirlwind three years as Prince Harry's wife, Meghan is finally speaking her truth.