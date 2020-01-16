Fans know Chrissy Teigen for being a model, television host, cookbook author, and the internet's ultimate clapback queen, but before her rise to fame, Teigen was once a high school cheerleader. Fans don't know much about Teigen's teenage years, so this new revelation is surprising, especially because Teigen gave them a photo to go along with it. Chrissy Teigen's teenage cheerleading photo is everything, and it gives insight into what the star was like during her school years.

If you're wondering why Teigen took a trip down memory lane all of a sudden, it's all thanks to Netflix. When she's not busy hosting Lip Sync Battle alongside LL Cool J, writing a new cookbook with unique recipes, or being a mom to children Luna and Miles, Teigen loves to entertain herself by streaming all her favorite shows, including Netflix's Cheer, which just premiered on the platform on Jan. 8.

The six-part docuseries follows Navarro College's cheer squad, as they balance fierce competitions on top of school, work, and their personal relationships. Since its release, Cheer has been met with praise by both critics and viewers alike, and even Teigen is hooked on the series' compelling narrative.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Cheer below.

There's one reason Teigen admitted she loves the show so much: it reminds her of the time she was once a cheerleader herself. Apparently, she wasn't very good, though.

"Watching Cheer on Netflix got me reminiscing about how I sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows," Teigen began her Instagram post. "Truly no idea how I made this team. The best part is they claimed there was no JV/varsity but one squad got to cheer for basketball and football and the other (mine) got volleyball and wrestling. I still remember my mat cheers though. Go fight win baby. Go fight win."

"More pics of baby Chrissy pls," actress Mindy Kaling wrote. "Varsity in our hearts," wrote model Karlie Kloss.

Cheerleading may not have been Teigen's calling, but it's clear she loved it anyway.