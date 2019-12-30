The Legends had the time of their lives while vacationing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the holidays, and Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna and Miles' "fried chicken party dance" proves it. If you remember, Teigen and John Legend are self-proclaimed fried chicken lovers (they rocked matching KFC onesies in '17), and now it seems their children, Luna and Miles, are following in their footsteps by dedicating an entire dance to their love of fried chicken. The video of the kids' little dance will absolutely pull at your heartstrings because it's that adorable.

The family's winter vacation was nothing short of a dream, especially for Luna and Miles, who had so much fun playing in the snow in Wyoming, getting surprised by Santa Clause, and even spontaneously throwing a dance party. On Dec. 28, Teigen shared the clip of her kids dancing on Twitter, along with the caption, "Last night in jackson hole! gonna miss the crap out of this place. it has been a dream!!"

The clip showed Luna and Miles showing off their best moves on top of a table, as their friends and family members cheered them on. "Go Luna! Go Luna! Go Miles! Dance! Dance! Dance!" Legend told his kids. "Whoo! I like those moves Luna," someone said off screen.

Teigen shared the clip on Instagram, too, and also gave a little more info on her kids' adorable dance routine. "Fried chicken party dance!" Teigen wrote.

Fans also made sure to show Luna and Miles some love in the comments section. "You have the coolest kids ever," "Luna got some smooth moves," "Your children have better moves than me," and "I mean... isn’t that how everyone dances for good fried chicken."

While in Wyoming, Teigen couldn't help but reflect how much fun she and the rest of her family had on vacation. "I have found my happy place here in jackson hole," Teigen shared in an Instagram post. "I just love it here and love my family so f*cking much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this...this is heaven on earth."

Read Teigen's full post below.

The Legends' 2019 family vacation will definitely be one for the books — for the Teigen-Stephens family and their fans.