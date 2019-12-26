It was a Wyoming Christmas for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend this year, which meant their kids, Luna and Miles, were in for a snow-filled holiday. Not only that, but there was a special surprise in store for the kids as they looked out the window of their cozy cabin. Santa Claus himself was spotted running across their backyard, and, as you might guess, the kids lost it. The video of Luna's reaction to seeing Santa Claus will melt your heart.

It was all thanks to Teigen and Legend that the surprise Santa sighting was caught on video, and the moment was so pure. In the clip, Luna and her friends screamed at the top of their lungs as Santa dashed through the snow outside. Luna was undoubtedly the most excited of all and jumped up and down enthusiastically as Santa gave a quick wave and disappeared from sight.

"Oh my god, I saw Santa!" Legend could be heard saying in the background, almost equally as excited as the kids. The entire moment was beyond magical, and Teigen was sure to share with fans on Twitter and Instagram.

"Merry Christmas, my babies," she captioned the post.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Teigen shared a photo of Miles dressed up in what just may be the cutest snowman costume in existence. “Hello has anyone seen Santa?” Teigen captioned the pic.

Wyoming was definitely a change of pace for the family, who usually spend the Christmas holiday in California. But it looked like Teigen, Legend, and their kids were the picture of happiness during their trip. According to Teigen's Instagram Stories, the fam kept busy by decorating together, playing doctor, and even, hosting a gingerbread house competition.

Legend and Teigen spoiled their two kids big time this year, and in addition to the Santa surprise, Miles came out of the holiday season with a hot new set of wheels. In yet another post on Teigen's Instagram, she showed off the flashy toy car she got her son and TBH, It's nicer than my actual car.

The award for the most-fun family this holiday season undoubtedly goes to Teigen and Legend. The famous fam basically lives every day like a holiday, but they made Christmas 2019 especially fun.