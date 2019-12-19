Are you ready for the most bizarre piece of information you'll take in all day? OK, well, it turns out John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made out pantsless at Kris Jenner's house during a dinner party on Dec. 18. To really get a good grasp of Teigen and Legend's make out sesh, you need to understand it within the context of Jenner's Instagram Story. The night of the party in question, Jenner posted a lengthy and absolutely hilarious Instagram Story showcasing all of Teigen and Legend's truly LOL-worthy behavior throughout the night.

Things progressively kept getting more and more bizarre until, at one point, Jenner legit posted a video of Legend throwing his pants off in what I'm going to go ahead and assume is her bedroom and then hopping into what I'm going to go ahead and assume is her bed to start passionately making out with Teigen. Jenner filmed the entire thing as she whispered, "worst dinner guests ever."

As if making out pantsless in Kris Jenner's bed during a dinner party wasn't scandalous enough in and of itself, the couple then decided to continue their make out session on the floor of Jenner's closet. “Is this happening?!” Jenner exclaimed as Teigen and Legend rolled around her closet floor making audible kissing noises.

Here they are getting it on in Jenner's bed:

And here they are majorly getting it on in Jenner's closet:

While the pantsless make out was by far the most scandalous of their hilarious behavior at Jenner's dinner party, it didn't come until after they'd already done a plethora of other odd things.

Jenner's Insta Story started off by showing Teigen comfortably sitting on the couch chilling. "OK, so you guys know how I've been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook and she came over for dinner tonight and I thought she would teach me something, like an appetizer, whatever, dessert," Jenner explained. "And there she is, just kind of on the couch not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do."

After chilling on the couch totally unfazed by Jenner, Teigen went on to "steal" gifts out of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's stockings. "OK, so she’s stealing stuff out of our stockings," Jenner narrated as she filmed Teigen grabbing stuff out of the stockings. "It’s wild. She comes over, she looks beautiful, but she’s taking stuff out of our decorations. If they end up in her car I’m really going to be pissed." (Jenner eventually ended her story by filming Teigen hilariously running from her home's security team with bags and bags of merchandise as she screamed "I BROUGHT THESE FROM HOME.")

Things continued to get even weirder and weirder from there. At one point Teigen was lovingly staring at a wax figure of Jenner that Jenner casually has on display at her own home. Next, Teigen was sipping on her wine totally unbothered by the fact that Jenner had put her cookbooks on display by the dinner table. Then Jenner complained that Teigen didn't even make the pie from her cookbook that everyone at the table was enjoying.

I believe the moment that truly lead to the now infamous make out sesh was when Legend and Teigen started lounging a little too comfortably on Jenner's couch. "They’re making themselves way too comfortable," Jenner said as she recorded Legend taking Teigen's shoes off as they lounged on the couch. "I’m not sure what’s happening but they’re getting ready for bed. This is ridiculous."

Hey, at least they didn't have their shoes on while they were on her bed. Silver linings, people!