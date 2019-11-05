Chrissy Teigen's New 'Cravings' Website Practically Lets You Cook With Her

Chrissy Teigen, the reigning Twitter queen, internet jokester, and self-proclaimed foodie knows a thing or two about viral content, but she may have just one-upped herself. Teigen's latest endeavor? A new food-focused website called "Cravings," which boasts recipes, restaurant recs, cooking inspo, and more, just like her books of the same name. Apparently, it was an instant hit, because Chrissy Teigen's new Cravings website has foodies everywhere flipping out.

It should be noted that literally no one does the internet better than Teigen and this is hardly her first endeavor into the food blogging world. No, she's a seasoned e-chef! In fact, Teigen's passion project has been a long time in the making.

“I’ve been wanting to do a real website where it was a true community of people that love Cravings, love the cookbooks, love the cookware, just a place where you could see everything that is our family,” she said in a video introducing the site. “We wanted to share everything in one little spot for you guys.”

In the clip, she sat with hubby John Legend and their two adorable kids, Luna and Miles, and excitedly detailed what fans can expect from her new site. Basically, it's a foodie's dream come true.

Teigen is basically the ultimate e-bestie. She talks to Twitter fans like they're friends, shares all her most-intimate moments online, and cracks inside jokes with her followers. True to form, Teigen's new site is so personalized, that it will practically feel like you're in the kitchen right there with her.

"Visitors to the site will also be able to personalize their experience and use it as a personal guidebook. The website offers the capability for users to create a personal profile where they can bookmark recipes, content and comment throughout the site," the press release explained.

On top of that? Users who create a personal profile will even be able to submit questions to Teigen under the “Ask” page. Get those kitchen questions ready, y'all.

Most importantly, Teigen's Cravings site will be real AF, and Teigen promises to share both her failures and her wins with her fans.

“I’m so happy to share my latest food baby with all of you. I’ve always loved interacting with fans, sharing ideas, recipes and even my failures in the kitchen on social media. I realized there was so much more I wanted to share so here goes a longer version with no text cap, no rules and A LOT MORE FOOD!" she said.

As passionate as Teigen is about Cravings, her fans' frenzy may have her beat. In fact, just after the site launched, it crashed.

"You crashed the site - thanks for all the love right out of the gate! @chrissyteigen is working hard in our server room and the site should be running smoothly again soon. Thanks for your patience. Don’t worry we brought her snacks," a post from the official Cravings Instagram account read.

Don't worry, the site has since been restored. Phew.

First up on the menu? Teigen has recipes for 3-Cheese Lobster Artichoke Dip, Buttery Adobo Chicken, and Cast Iron Pizza featured on the site already. Sign. Me. Up.