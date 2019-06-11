Aren't you not supposed to ask a woman if she's pregnant? Like, isn't it some kind of unspoken rule? Yeah, feel free to wonder if someone is pregnant in private (like in your own head), but don't actually say it out loud, OK? I mean, that's a really personal question to ask someone, and if they felt like sharing, then they would have. Well, apparently a Chrissy Teigen fan didn't get the memo because they right-out asked Teigen if she was expecting. Chrissy Teigen's response to a fan asking if she has a baby bump was honestly so amazing, though, because it brought up a good point.

Before I get to the tea, know that Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, were on vacation in Europe. Since they were on vacation, Teigen spent her free time recreating some scenes from the TLC reality series Four Weddings. On Friday, June 8, Teigen posted a clip of herself in a yellow swimsuit while hilariously acting out a scene from the show (there's a point to this, just wait). The video is so funny and just reminds me of just how much I love Chrissy Teigen.

Afterward, Teigen wanted to continue the fun by posting a picture of herself and John Legend, in which she wore a towel as a wedding dress, meant to reference the show once again. I don't know if it was her pose or the fact that she had just a towel on, but some fans thought Teigen looked pregnant. One fan commented, "Baby bump?," paired with a thinking face emoji. Maybe they wrote it thinking that Teigen wouldn't actually notice it or comment back, but she did.

Teigen replied, "I know you didn't mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time."

She added, "I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm also happy not to be."

Insert finger snaps here because her reply was honestly everything. Teigen had every right to be mad and clap back at fans, but instead, she chose to take the high road and let them know about why it's so wrong to ask someone if they're pregnant.

Another fan commented and said that the pregnancy question can be really hurtful when "you are trying to lose your baby weight and still have a bump and people ask or think this question."

Teigen replied, "Yeah I'm already reminded of it every time I get out of the shower, I don't need to hear it on the daily lol."

Can people give Chrissy Teigen a break? In an exclusive with Elite Daily, Teigen said that because of mommy-shamers, she thinks twice about all the photos she posts online. Thankfully, she didn't let the comments spoil her vacation because she posted more fun pics and videos of her time in Europe on Instagram. In one video, she and John Legend slow danced and they looked like they didn't have a care in the world, as it should be!

So, to all of you out there, please keep your nosy comments to yourself. It's called basic manners, people!