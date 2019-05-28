What's a girl gotta do to get invited to celebrities' kids' birthdays? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's photos from Miles' first birthday party are so sweet and look like the summer party of my dreams. There were animals, cake, and BBQ. What more does an infant need? According to Entertainment Tonight, it was a "Bear-BQ" themed soiree, which I am definitely stealing for my next birthday. What's the difference of three decades, y'know?

Miles technically turned 1 on May 16, though his birthday party took place over Memorial Day weekend. Thanks to Teigen's mother and Miles' grandma Vilailuck Teigen, fans got an inside look at all of the exciting happenings. Namely, we know that Miles had the chance to ride a pony with better hair than most humans, eat a delicious looking birthday cake, and pet a tortoise. Based on Legend's shirtless body and Teigen's wet hair, it looks like there was plenty of swimming and splashing about, too.

When it came time to sing "Happy Birthday," Teigen had the honors of blowing out Miles' candle because, ya know, he's still learning how to be a person and everything. (Silly 1-year-olds.) But, Miles did almost knock his cake over, which was kind of a fun moment.

Here he is on that glamorous pony:

And here's everyone is rocking out to "Happy Birthday."

Naturally, proud mama Teigen posted plenty of pictures too, mainly within the petting zoo. There, Miles was able to play with that tortoise I mentioned along with a few goats and sheep.

I don't know what it is about the human psyche that is so drawn to docile farm animals, but I'm jealous AF.

Ugh, what joy. So innocent. So pure.

Not to be nosey, but I'm also low-key looking for signs of the Kardashian/Jenners and their kids at the party. Teigen and Kim K are famously close and it seems like a little Chicago West should have been running around somewhere. The Kardashians also seem to be the gold standard when it comes to throwing young children excessive birthday parties they probably won't remember.

Not that I would ever compare. I'm not a monster or anything.

At the end of the day, most of us can only dream about the kind of party Miles received before learning how to spell his own name.

His older sister Luna recently celebrated her third birthday in April 2019 with an equally amazing party, though hers took place in Disneyland. There, Luna got a royal princess makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and munched on a three-course brunch at Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures.

Sure, there was no tortoise involved this time, but fans were treated to John Legend campaigning to become a Disneyland DILF, which was pretty freaking fun.

Come on, Disney. Give the man the title.

Whatever. This isn't about you, John. This is about Miles.

Happy birthday, little man! May your years forever be full of delicious food, soft animals, and great selfie lighting.