It’s been one whole year since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed baby Miles into the world. And Teigen is marking the occasion with a very adorable Instagram post. Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram for Miles’ first birthday will make you smile.

In the post, Teigen shared a photo of Miles sitting in his high chair and looking super cute. It looks like he’s just eaten because his face is a total mess, but he looks very happy so it’s all good. In the caption of the post, Teigen shared a really sweet message wishing her son a happy birthday.

“‘I can’t believe I’m 1 today!!!!’ Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having,” Teigen wrote in the caption of the post.

It is literally the sweetest post ever. And, of course, John Legend also shared an Instagram post to honor his baby boy’s birthday. “Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today! We love you, Miles!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

So, both of Miles’ parents hit Instagram pretty early to wish their son a happy birthday which is adorable. But pretty much everything Teigen and Legend do is adorable, so no surprises here. If you haven’t seen Teigen and Legend’s Instagram posts for Miles’ first birthday, here’s your first look:

Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 16, 2018. Once little Miles arrived, Teigen took to Twitter to share the news with everyone.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” Teigen tweeted, along with a baby bottle and a high five smiley emoji. Just a few days later, when she was ready to share Miles’ photo with the world, Teigen took to Instagram once again.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens,” Teigen wrote in the caption. “We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Here’s a look at the photo that introduced little Miles to the world:

Since having Miles, Teigen has been very open about what life is like now that she has two children. In a January 2019 interview with Good Housekeeping, Teigen opened up about being a mom of two and how it’s changed her body.

“It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy,” she said. “This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be a swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.”

Well, it sounds like Teigen is happier than ever now, which is great. And like she said, baby Miles and his big sister Luna give her so much to be grateful for.