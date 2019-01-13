Chrissy Teigen is reminding the world once again that her kids look just like their dad, John Legend. There's already plenty of photographic evidence that supports Teigen's claim that her 2-year-old daughter Luna and Legend are "twin humans." Now, the former SI Swimsuit model is revealing that there's another doppelgänger in the Teigen-Legend household: the couple's 7-month-old son Miles, who also happens to be a dead ringer for the "All Of Me" crooner. Chrissy Teigen's photo of Miles in a tux for Legend's 40th birthday shows off the father-son likeness even more, and it's pretty adorable.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, Teigen revealed to her followers that their family was throwing Legend a belated party for his 40th birthday, which he rang in back on Dec. 28. The family decided to go all out for the occasion, which meant dressing to the nines, and she turned to her social media platform of choices for help.

Teigen took to Twitter to crowdsource her fans' opinion on whether her 7-month-old son should wear a wee black tuxedo jacket with a black button up shirt and black slacks, or if he should forgo the more traditional look for a snazzy white jacket with black piping. While the mini-sized suit was super adorable, it was impossible to ignore that Miles basically looks like a tiny replica of Legend, and the "Cravings: Hungry For More" author poked fun at the uncanny resemblance in her caption:

Okay guys. Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john," she quipped. Which one!

Faced with the daunting prospect of going through everyone's comments, the mom-of-two then hilariously decided to start a poll to help her dress the tot.

While Teigen didn't reveal to her followers which option she ultimately decided to go with, she shared a few videos to her Instagram Story showing her rocking a metallic gold gown while baby Luna was the belle of the ball in a ballerina-inspired dress.

It's not the first time that Teigen has hilariously pointed out the fact that her husband has one powerful gene pool.

Back in July 2018, this gem of then 3-month-old Miles that the star shared to Instagram made me do a double (and triple) take. Seriously, though, is it just me or has he got Legend's expressions down pat?

She then followed this up with an October snap that showed that baby Legend looks literally even more like a dead ringer for his dad as he gets older.

Trevor Noah basically shared what all of us were thinking when he commented, "That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!"

Oh, and then there was that time in November when Teigen shared a photo of her son and the "Love Me Now" hitmaker cuddling with some teddy bears and just looking very much alike. Just for side-by-side comparison.

When it comes the couple's daughter, Luna, the apple also doesn't fall far from the tree. Teigen has even dubbed the pair "twin humans" because the resemblance is just that uncanny.

Just further proof that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make the cutest babies. Now, BRB while I refresh Teigen's Instagram for more adorable family pics from their big night out, because there's no such thing as too many photos of baby Miles in a wee suit.