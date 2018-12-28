If I've said it once, I've said it a million times: I truly don't know what we, as mankind, have done to deserve Chrissy Teigen. Between her hilarious and witty social media posts and her beautiful family, there's truly nothing to love more. But for me, it's her relationship with EGOT winner John Legend that has me swooning, because she somehow masters balancing her pure love for her husband while simultaneously trolling him. And Chrissy Teigen's birthday post for John Legend is no different, because if there's anything we've learned, it's that Chrissy Teigen can deliver the ultimate punchline.

On Friday, Dec. 28, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday. It's a big year this year, because Legend turned the big 4-0 — which absolutely mystifies me, because his complexion is #skincaregoals that even I can't attain, and I'm a decade younger.

While our girl Chrissy didn't rave about his perfect skin, she did gush about pretty much everything else, and it's honestly beyond sweet just how much she adores her husband. With a collage of photos that features herself, Legend, and Luna (don't worry, we'll get to little Miles soon enough), she captioned the post with a long tribute to her husband.

"Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man," she starts off. "The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet."

Chrissy, please stop. I don't even know either of you and yet I feel so touched by this post. How does she do it?!

Fortunately for us, this is Chrissy Teigen we're talking about, so she ended her post with the ultimate mic drop. (Insert evil laugh here.)

"I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH," she finishes, and of course she made a sex joke at the end of her birthday tribute to her husband. Classic Chrissy, amirite?

Not to be outdone, John Legend commented on her heartwarming (and hilariously flirty) post, writing, "Booyah," to which Teigen commented back, "gonna return this la perla," because writing only one sex joke is clearly not enough when you're Chrissy Teigen:

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

And remember, the birthday post was essentially just a "part 1" of a two-part series, because shortly after her initial birthday message, she posted another to Instagram that featured pictures of John Legend and their son, Miles. "Carousel for miles and daddy!" she wrote, and used the hashtag, #happy40. If you thought that the first collage of pictures was cute, then prepare yourself for the second:

I don't know if it's because Miles looks like a tiny replica of John Legend or what, but my heart just can't deal with those two. Perfect doesn't even begin to cover it.

A huge happy birthday to John Legend. May you have many happy years ahead filled with epic clapbacks and witty burns from his talented and beautiful wife!