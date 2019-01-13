Considering that they are both married to musicians and they've got the whole social media-verse at their fingertips, it's never really surprised me that Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian are BFFs. Things might have taken a rocky turn for a while there, what with Kanye West's controversial Twitter tirades and his very vocal support for President Trump, but it looked like the friends were as close as ever when the Cravings author decided to throw her husband a James Bond-themed party to ring in the big 4-0 on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, and other friends of the Kardashian Krew were in attendance at Chrissy Teigen's 40th birthday party for John Legend, and judging from the photos, it looks like the most epic night.

Although the "All of Me" crooner actually rang in his 40th on Dec. 28, Teigen waited until after the holidays were over to throw the most star-studded affair for her hubby. As a nod to the fact that Legend is only getting more dapper with age, the cookbook author decided to pay homage to that most dapper of big screen characters: 007 himself. On Saturday, Jan. 12, the group dressed to the nines for a Casino Royale-themed party, which was aptly named "040" for the occasion.

In addition to donning a glamorous gold sequined number fit for any Bond girl, Teigen kept to the party's theme by donning a luxury necklace and matching earrings, decorating with a large gold "040" sign surrounded by red roses, and inviting a star-studded guest list to dance the night away.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are thick as thieves with the Teigen-Legend household (they've casually mentioned that they frequently have dinner together, plus the two women are pretty much the same person, according to a personality quiz). So it's natural that Teigen would want her bestie and her bestie's entourage on hand to help celebrate Legend's milestone birthday.

Instagram/Steph Shepherd

According to Instagram Story posts shared by the some of attendees, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jen Atkin, Stephanie Shepherd, Mike Rosenthal, and Simon Huck were among the star-studded group who were invited to share in the festivities. TBH, I'm a little bummed that my invite got lost in the mail, because this party looks like it was all kinds of epic with a popping dance floor and a photoshoot area complete with a poker table and plenty of faux cash that looked like it could have been from the set of Casino Royale.

Because John and Chrissy and Kim and Kanye are couple besties, the KKW Beauty founder took to her Instagram Story to share several shots of the foursome doing their best 070 impressions together, and the results are #SquadGoals. The selfie queen worked the camera as she seductively posed in a bed of cash, while Teigen — true to form — alternated between seductively munching on a chocolate cookie and laughing. Just one more reason why the mom-of-two might just be the most relatable celeb out there.

Instagram/Simon Huck

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Just further proof that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know how to throw a rager for the books.