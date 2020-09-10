Chrishell Stause's Zodiac Sign Says She's A Loyal & Thoughtful Partner

Sweetest Selling Sunset star? It's got to be Chrishell Stause. Though "nice" isn't the first word that comes to mind when I think of luxury real estate agents (or reality TV stars, for that matter), there's no denying the Kentucky native has a heart of gold — and that shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Chrishell Stause's zodiac sign is Cancer. Stause was born on July 21, which makes her one of the most sensitive and intuitive signs of the zodiac. You'd be hard-pressed to find a partner as loyal or as thoughtful as a Cancer, even though life with a crab can be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

Those born between June 21 and July 22 are deeply protective of the people they love, sometimes even to a fault. Crabs will even sacrifice their own needs to make their partners happy, and that def seems true of Stause. On a Season 3 episode of Selling Sunset, while talking to her co-star Amanza Smith about her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, Stause said, "I had a plan, but then I met him. And I loved him so much that I changed my plan for him." Cancers tend to put their whole selves into relationships, and sometimes, they lose themselves in the process.

Because they invest so much time and energy into their SOs, Cancers never give up on their relationships without a fight, even if the relationship isn't one worth fighting for. Stause made her thoughts on this clear during a confessional on Selling Sunset Season 3 when she said, "When I think of marriage, I think you work on things with people. They're not perfect. No one is. You work on it. You talk about it. You don't go out looking for greener grass." They may be gentle individuals, but Cancers are nothing if not persistent, and for them, losing faith is not an option.

Cancers tend to be incredibly nostalgic, which is why it's hard for them to let go of anything, including grudges. Before Hartley, Stause was engaged to Glee actor Matthew Morrison, and she made it very clear during Season 1 of Selling Sunset she's still not over their 2007 breakup. But Cancers certainly aren't cruel. When trolls began to attack Hartley on Twitter, Stause still came to her ex's defense. After thanking fans for their support, she added, "...some of you are attacking a certain person in defending me. I appreciate the sentiment because certain things made me mad too. But I hate feeling like someone is getting bullied." Major Cancer vibes right there.

Despite their tough outer shells, crabs are really just big softies looking for someone to love and protect them as much as they love and protect others. When asked about her relationship with her then-husband Hartley by Who Australia back in May 2019, Stause described him as her "rock" who made their home feel like her "safe place." For her, stability is far preferable to unpredictability, which is why her divorce affected her so deeply. As Stause explained during a confessional in Season 3, "I don't think anyone gets married thinking that they'll ever get a divorce. I'm definitely a hopeless romantic, and I feel stupid even saying that out loud."

Cancers can't help themselves — they're romantics at heart. And even when Cancers experience heartbreak, they're persistent enough to put themselves out there again, because they believe things will eventually work out in their favor. Keep on being the sweet, sensitive soul you are, Chrishell.