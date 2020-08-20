Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley's Zodiac Signs Are Legit A Disaster

They may have seemed like a perfect pair when they were together, but Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce has turned into an IRL episode of This Is Us. The dramatic breakup came as a shock to fans, especially for Selling Sunset viewers, who never knew anything was amiss in the real estate agent's love life. And though it's still unclear what caused the split, it's worth noting that Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's astrological compatibility deserves a thumbs-down emoji. The former soap stars' zodiac signs can't explain their divorce, of course, but the mismatched signs make the couple's sudden split a little more understandable.

Stause was born on July 21, which makes her a sweet and sensitive Cancer. Hartley's birthday falls on Jan. 29, making him a willfully independent Aquarius. Few zodiac signs are as different as these two, and no, this doesn't tend to be a case where opposites attract. While Cancers are deeply intuitive and incredibly emotional, Aquarians tend to have the emotional depth of a puddle. Cancers like to feel safe, secure, and surrounded by people they love at all times, while Aquarians are happier acting impulsively and alone. IMO, anyone in a Cancer-Aquarius relationship has their work cut out for them.

No sign is more loyal than Cancer, and that's why they tend to be so sweet: They genuinely care about the people around them. As a Cancer born in Kentucky, Stause is all about family values and random acts of kindness. When asked by Her Kentucky in July 2014 what she missed most about her home state, Stause said, "I miss the people the most! I always feel so welcomed when I come home even if they are complete strangers. You really can't beat good old southern hospitality!" The crabs of the zodiac are also nostalgic AF, so moving on from anything — from their hometowns to their former flames — is a challenge.

Another thing Cancers can't get over: grudges. Before Hartley, Stause was engaged to Glee actor Matthew Morrison, and she made it very clear during Season 1 of Selling Sunset she's still salty about their 2007 breakup. They may be fickle, but crabs are far more likely to fight than take flight when their relationships are in trouble, as letting go of anything pains them. As Stause explained to her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald after Hartley filed for divorce, "In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue, that we work through it." Spoken like a true Cancer.

Unlike Cancers, who are always in their feels, Aquarians are basically allergic to emotions. Despite starring in the biggest sob-fest on TV, Hartley tends to maintain a cool-as-a-cucumber disposition when he's not in front of the camera. When asked by Entertainment Tonight in July 2020 how he was coping with his divorce, the actor said, "I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind." If Hartley did actually file for divorce as impulsively as Stause claims, then he's basically Aquarius vibes epitomized.

Don't get me wrong — Aquarians aren't cruel. They're simply so focused on their own dreams, ambitions, and conspiracy theories (yes, seriously) that it's difficult for them to take in the things around them, whereas Cancers are sponges who absorb everything. When Cancers and Aquarians date, Cancers will likely feel the relationship lacks intimacy, while Aquarians tend to consider Cancers overbearing with their affection. Cancer-Aquarius couples can certainly overcome their astrological incompatibility, but I wish them good luck — they're going to need it.