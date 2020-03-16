Chipotle is making it easier for customers to order delivery for the rest of March. Chipotle's free delivery For March will allow you to enjoy your favorite menu items while staying home. Here's how you can use the deal on your next order.

From Sunday, March 15 through Tuesday, March 31, Chipotle is waiving delivery fees to make life easier for customers while the CDC recommends staying home to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Your order will also include a new tamper-evident seal as an extra precaution to help ensure food is untouched during delivery. The offer is valid on orders over $10 and under $200, excluding tax, at participating U.S. locations. It's not valid on catering or Burrito by the Box orders.

Your order will be customized by Chipotle's Delivery Kitchen, a special team which prepares real, fresh bowls and burritos solely for digital guests. The unique set-up ensures that you'll have the same tasty experience whether you dine-in, order ahead and pick-up, or get delivery.

You can place your order via Chipotle's website or the Chipotle app, which is available for iOS and Android. Before you place your order, you'll be able to leave special instructions for your delivery driver on how to drop off the meal in order to limit direct contact. While you wait for your food, you can even use Chipotle's new delivery tracker, which will give you real-time updates about your meal from the restaurant to your location. If you chose to order ahead for pick up at a Chipotle restaurant, you can use Chipotlanes where available, which are drive-thru lanes that allow you to pick up your meal without leaving the car.

If you joined Chipotle Rewards on or before Feb. 20, you'll also want to keep an eye out for a special Guac Mode badge in the My Rewards section of your account. The Guac Mode badge, which Chipotle is turning on for members multiple times throughout 2020, will get you one free topping or side of the chain's handmade guac when you purchase a regular-priced entrée. There isn't a limit to the number of badges Chipotle is giving out, so as long as you joined Chipotle Rewards on or before Feb. 20, you'll have the chance to score free guac.

The free delivery will run through the end of the month, and there is no promo code necessary to redeem the deal.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.