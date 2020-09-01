Chili's $5 Margarita of the Month made a tasty comeback in July, and now you can kick off September with another boozy special. Chili's September Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, and it'll be available all month long. Here's how you can get your hands on the festive beverage whether you dine in or decide to carryout.

Chili's unveiled its Margarita of the Month, the Jack to School 'Rita, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and of course it's a play on words to usher in the new month associated with returning to school, but you'll only be able to put this on your back-to-school list if you're 21 years old or older. According to Chili's, the marg is a blend of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey, Lunazal tequila, the brand's fresh sour, and a hint of coconut. The new sip is served on the rocks and finished off with a citrus sugar rim.

September's MOTM is available for $5 when you dine in or order carryout from Chili's this month. Chili's current dine-in coronavirus precautions include maintaining a six-foot social distancing policy at all times, disinfecting all surfaces every 30 minutes, and implementing contactless payment when possible. If you want to avoid dining in, you can also order the Jack To School 'Rita with carryout orders at participating locations.

In addition to the monthly marg, Chili's is offering a saucy deal for customers to celebrate National Baby Back Rib Day on Thursday, Sept. 3, with the $15 Smokehouse Combo. You can choose two meat dishes from the following options: Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Brisket, Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage, Chicken Crispers, and new Cheesy Bacon BBQ Chicken. You'll also get to select two sides from theses bites: roasted street corn, fries, chile-garlic toast, and garlic dill pickles.

The National Baby Back Rib deal is only available for one day on Thursday, Sept. 3. You can enjoy the meaty combo at participating Chili's nationwide via dine-in or carryout. If you'd prefer to enjoy your ribs from the comfort of your home, you can also get get the meal delivered safely to your door via DoorDash, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. (Keep in mind the MOTM deal isn't available with DoorDash orders).

