The spookiest month of the year is here, y'all, and I'm fully ready to lean into the ~spirit~ of the season with all the scary-cute bites and sips that have been making their way to retailers and restaurants. Case in point: Chili's Halloween 2019 drink deal for October is a festive margarita that features blood orange flavors and a set of fangs on top. Plus, the fact that it'll set you back only $5 is just another reason why this promo is all treat and no trick.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Dallas-based chain heralded the start of the month with a festive addition to its $5 Margarita of the Month club. After its September Crown Apple Crisp and the boozy Titos Cosmo-'Rita of August, its October sip — which has been dubbed the Spooktacular Marg — features a bone-chilling twist on your classic margarita that could have been dreamed up by Dracula. It's basically an ode to the vampire craze of the early 2000s, but in drink form, and I'm so here for it. Per press materials, the seasonal margarita starts with a base of Lunazul tequila and Cointreau, and is then mixed with fresh sour and blood orange syrup. The icing on the cake, or rather the lime on the marg in this case, is a pair of fangs that'll definitely make you want to sink your teeth into this festive offering. If you're a fan of citrus-based margaritas and you're looking for a boozy drink that'll look as good on your 'Gram as it tastes without hurting your bank account, this sounds like your best bet this month.

Courtesy of Chili's

Considering that the Fangtastic Marg is available all month long, I'd make sure to block off Oct. 21 to celebrate Chili's OG Margarita, aka the Presidente Margarita, as it turns the big 2-5. When the sip rings in a quarter of a century on that Monday, the first 25 people who make a stop at their local storefront on that day will walk away with a specialty 'rita shaker. When the cold weather hits and the winter blues are out in full force, this gadget is a surefire way to help you take your your own margarita happy hours and girls' nights at home to the next level.

With all the tasty refreshments on offer, the company is also helping kids get on the fun with a Halloween deal that's exclusively for Chili's loyalty members. On Oct. 31, kids can eat free with the purchase of a regular entrée, so there's no better excuse for you to satisfy your cravings with your fave Chili's meal and a Fangtastic 'Rita or two before heading out for some trick-or-treating.

While you'll want to write down Oct. 21 and Oct. 31 in your calendar for these additional promos, October's Spooktacular Marg is available all 31 days of the month so you can channel your inner Dracula. Cheers to celebrating the countdown to Halloween with a festive margarita (or two) in hand.