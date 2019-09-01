The start of September brings comfortable weather, endless amounts of pumpkin spice, and — most importantly — Chili's newest Margarita of the Month. The $5 offering will only be around for the next 30 days or so, which means you'll definitely want to snag a sip as soon as you possibly can. And when you finally get your hands on Chili's September 2019 $5 margarita, the Crown Apple Crisp, make sure to toast in my honor. Please and thank you.

In the past, you've probably tried at least one of Chili's $5 Margarita of the Month (MOTM) offerings — they're available on a monthly basis, and only cost five buckaroos. In August 2019, the chain was doling out the undeniably delicious Titos Cosmo-Ritas, and if you weren't able to try one for yourself, let me bring you up to speed. It blended Tito’s Vodka with Lunazul Tequila, fresh sour, and cranberry juice, combining the best of both worlds from the margarita and the cosmopolitan. To be completely honest, when I had a Cosmo-Rita in my hand, it made me feel like an extra fun version of Carrie Bradshaw... and that's the best way to feel, if you ask me.

Don't get me wrong — there is no doubt in my mind I'll be missing the famous Cosmo-'Rita now that it's gone. But September's $5 MOTM is none other than the Crown Apple Crisp, and it looks like the autumnal sip of my dreams. The chain describes the new drink as "everything you love about fall all wrapped into one delicious and refreshing glass." It blends Crown Royal Regal Apple with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, cranberry juice, and fresh sour, using a lime slice as a garnish. It's officially going to be available to sippers like you and me as of Sept. 1, and — as per usual — it will only cost you a fiver. Count me in.

Courtesy Of Chili's

Upon making that fateful trek to Chili's, I strongly advise appointing your best friend, little brother, or partner and crime as a designated driver — the Crown Apple Crisp is deceivingly strong, and the prospect of having more than one can be ridiculously enticing. (I definitely wouldn't be able to resist a few!) Also, keep in mind that Chili's will only serve customers ages 21 and older with a valid I.D. present. So if that driver's license is expired or if you're under age, you definitely won't be trying one of these this time around. Sorry, friend.

September is also ringing in football Sundays this year with a fun deal. Every Sunday at Chili's from Sept. 5 to Dec. 19, you'll be able to get in on $5 Titos Bloody Mary’s and 1800 Bloody Maria’s, $3 large domestic draft beers, $4 for a half-order of Texas cheese fries, and $5 boneless and bone-in wings.

Whether you're planning on bringing your family, your BFF, or your ex as your drink date, there's no doubt in my mind that trying Chili's Crown Apple Crisp will be one heck of a time. Between that delicious fall flavor and the fact that it's only five dollars, I'm probably going to suggest Chili's as a drink destination, like, every weekend of September. So for real — if you need me at any point this next month, chances are I'll most likely be sitting at the Chili's bar.