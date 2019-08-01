Even though the Aperol Spritz has become a new fan-favorite summer sip, it's hard to deny the fact that the margarita is an eternal summertime classic. Luckily, Chili's just unveiled its $5 Margarita of the Month for August, and it looks seriously phenomenal, you guys. So, if you haven't already tasted Chili's August 2019 $5 Margarita, the Titos Cosmo-Rita, it's about to be my new summer staple. Goodbye Aperol Spritz, I hardly knew ya.

Chili's $5 Marg of the Month (or MOTM, as they call it) is none other than the Tito’s Cosmo-'Rita. And if you haven't tried one for yourself yet, be prepared for a delicious '90s adventure. According to the brand, the Tito's Cosmo-'Rita is a delicious summer concoction, consisting of Tito’s Vodka, Lunazul Tequila, fresh sour, and most importantly, a vital Cosmopolitan ingredient: cranberry juice. Not only does it combine the greatest aspects of margaritas and cosmopolitans, but sipping a tall glass of Tito's Cosmo-Rita will probably makes you feel like you're Carrie Bradshaw. And trust me — that's always a good feeling.

Oh, and did I mention the Cosmo-'Rita is absolutely gorgeous? Just take a gander — she'll take your breath away.

Dang, between that luscious pink hue and those giant AF ice cubes, my mouth is seriously watering in this heat. Nevertheless, it's kind of an understatement to say that she is quite a sight to see. So, get ready to live out your fab AF NYC dreams for the low, low price of a tasty $5 marg. Hey, I'm sure even Bradshaw couldn't pass up that deal.

As with every establishment serving up boozy sips, you'll have to be at least 21 years of age or older to get one. Oh, and between the tequila and vodka, you'll definitely want a designated driver. Trust me on this one — these drinks are way stronger than they look.

You'll be happy to know that the Chili's Cosmo-'Rita availability overlaps with National Fajita Day on Aug. 18, according to the brand. And, if you've ever taken yourself out to a Chili's, you're probably somewhat aware of the fact they — well — take their fajitas seriously. Last year in 2018, for example, the chain offered a three for $10 deal for select entrees and an appetizer, according to USA Today. The plans for this year's celebration are TBD, according to the brand, but I can almost guarantee they'll end up making your day just a little more ~spicy~.

Let's face it: a margarita will forever be my favorite drink in the summer. They're timeless, delicious, and make for the perfect hot weather sip. And while this one in particular combines qualities from the marg and the cosmo, it brings it all together in one tasty AF sip that will have you saying, "I couldn't help but wonder why Chili's would only offer this for one month?" Well, it is only here for August, so make sure to get one of these for yourself before the end of the month — it'd be a real shame to miss out on trying one of these. Cheers!