Get ready to see hearts this Valentine's Day with the return of a holiday favorite at Chick-fil-A. Yep, Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped nugget tray for Valentine's Day is making a comeback for 2021, which means you can show your love while serving up your fave bites. The limited-edition trays are even available with delivery so you can have a festive AF celebration at home this holiday.

If you want to snag nuggets (and more) in a super festive tray, you're in luck, because you can order select Chick-fil-A menu items in heart-shaped trays beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 13, according to the company. You can fill the heart-shaped containers — which were first introduced for Valentine's Day in 2019 — with sweet or savory menu items that are perfect for sharing. The options include a 30-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets (starts at $13.19), a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis (during breakfast hours; starts at $8.69), a 6-count of Chocolate Chunk Cookies (starts at $7.39), or a 12-count of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Halves (starts at $11.50), which are a new addition for 2021.

The heart-shaped trays are available both in restaurant and for delivery, but you'll want to first check the Chick-fil-A mobile app to see whether your local restaurant is offering them. Since the trays are only available for a limited time while supplies last, it's a good idea to order ASAP so you can spice up your Valentine's Day meal.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

If you want more than a tray full of goodies during your next Chick-fil-A run, you can also check out the new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe, which launched at participating restaurants nationwide on Jan. 25. The former 2017 test item features spicy marinated grilled chicken layered with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, and is served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun.

With plenty of new and returning faves to help you celebrate the season of love (and self-love), Chick-fil-A has you covered. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to check out the Chick-fil-A's extra COVID-19 precautions before ordering. The brand encourages customers order through contactless payment and delivery. If you do decide to head to a restaurant, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask, maintaing at least six feet from other people, and washing or sanitizing your hands often.

