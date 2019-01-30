Valentine's Day usually means a mad rush for dinner reservations at some of the fanciest and most impressive restaurants around. Although, it doesn't have to be. If you're tired of dressing up and spending an excessive amount of money on dinner to celebrate the Feb. 14 holiday, then look no further than these adorable heart-shaped offerings from Chick-fil-A. The fast-food joint is serving up the cutest platters of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Minis to serve to your sweetheart. Just sayin' that Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped nugget tray for Valentine's Day is enough to make me skip any five-star restaurant, and it might be the case for you, too, after reading this.

This year, Valentine's Day takes place on Thursday, Feb. 14. You might be expecting to receive an exquisite box of chocolates or a dozen red roses, but Chick-fil-A has a different sort of celebratory gift in mind. The chain restaurant is serving up chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini sandwiches inside of heart-shaped tins. These trays are more than just your average serving of chicken, too. According to Chick-fil-A, you can get a heart-shaped tray of 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Seriously, what more could you need on Valentine's Day other than chicken and chocolate chip cookies? Sounds like a pretty perfect meal to me.

If you're not familiar with Chick-n-Minis, allow me to help fill you in. Chick-n-Minis are just Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets tucked inside of tiny, warm yeast rolls, according to the fast-food restaurant. To really seal the deal, Chick-fil-A coats the top of each roll with a sweet honey butter spread. Yes, please. I like to add a squirt or two of hot sauce to mine for a little extra flavor.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

The heart-shaped trays of chicken vary in price depending on where you live and which Chick-fil-A location you visit. According to People, the heart-shaped nugget tray will set you back $17.69 in New York. As for the Chick-n-Minis? New York stores are selling the chicken-filled heart tins for $12.19. But, just keep in mind that the price will fluctuate based on which part of the country you reside in.

All in all, this is a great (and totally delicious) way to spend Valentine's Day with your girlfriends, that special someone in your life, or curled up by yourself on the couch watching Netflix.

The array of Valentine's Day-inspired chicken goodies are available now at participating Chick-fil-A locations nationwide. Even though Valentine's Day happens on Feb. 14, you'll be able to buy the heart-shaped platters until Thursday, Feb. 28, according to Chick-fil-A. (That's a serious grace period for all of you slackers out there.)

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

You can order up the nugget and the Chick-n-Mini trays by calling your local Chick-fil-A. First, you might want to ask if the trays are available in your area. Once you get the all clear, go ahead and place your order. If you plan to pick the trays up on Valentine's Day, I suggest calling in your order at least a few days in advance to avoid any catering issues. I know that Chick-fil-A has a surplus of nuggets and won't run out, but it doesn't hurt to place your order early.