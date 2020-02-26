Even if you haven't downloaded TikTok, you probably still know Charli D'Amelio. Known for her quick dance videos on the app, she's become somewhat of a super influencer overnight. Recently, D'Amelio's shared her skincare routine on Instagram, and her followers seemed to eat that up faster than her viral choreography.

In the IGTV video, D'Amelio takes viewers through her nighttime routine, from makeup wipes to masks, to her whopping four cleansers and everything in between. She first pulls her hair, which recently was chopped into a trendy lob, into a high bun out of her face before removing her makeup with at least 90% of us have in our beauty cabinets: Neutrogena Ultra-Soft Makeup Remover Wipes for Waterproof Makeup ($7, Neutrogena). Then, rubs her skin with First Aid Beauty's Limited Edition Facial Radiance Pads ($34, Sephora), which contain alpha hydroxy acids that exfoliate, tone, and brighten skin all at the same time.

Now, it's unclear if D'Amelio cleanses her skin with legit four different cleansers in one sitting (in which case, someone please tell her she can save time with just one!) or if she just cycles through them as options. Regardless, she has good taste, holding up two from Aveeno's Positively Radiant line, Beautycounter's Countercontrol Clear Pore Cleanser ($26, Beautycounter), and First Aid Beauty's Pure Skin Face Cleanser ($21, Sephora). "I'm not really sure how this skincare thing works but I'm working on it," she says video. Don't worry, you're doing amazing, sweetie.

Next, she uses what might be the most popular deep pore cleansing mask of all time: the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask ($13, Amazon). D'Amelio mixes it in a bowl, applies all over her face, lets it sit for 20 minutes, and then washes it off to reveal a glowing and refreshed complexion. She closes out her routine with First Aid Beauty's Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream ($32, Dermstore). This intense moisturizer is packed with hydrating shea butter, soothing oatmeal, and ceramides to strengthen your skin's barrier and lock in all the benefits.

At the end of her routine, D'Amelio looks hydrated, glowy, and ready to Renegade. Will she be the next beauty guru appearing in a mass campaign after this? TBH, it might not be far off. D'Amelio had a cameo in Sabras Hummus' 2020 Super Bowl commercial, recently sat front row at Prada's Milan Fashion Week show, and makes 'round the clock content with fellow TikTokers in The Hype House. As of Feb. 26, D'Amelio has over 30 million TikTok followers and over 8 million Instagram followers. With all those eyeballs on her, it's no wonder she has a multi-step skincare routine in place.