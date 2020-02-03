Super Bowl Sunday is officially here, and touching down your pita chip into a bowl of hummus has never been more on trend. That's because TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is in Sabra Hummus' 2020 Super Bowl commercial, along with retired NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Guidice and Caroline Manzo, T-Pain, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more.

If you looked away from the TV for a second, you may have missed how star-studded the Sabra Super Bowl ad is. Let me give you the scoop.

Leading up to game day, D'Amelio teased a short clip of her cameo in the ad with Esiason on Instagram. Guidice also posted a picture of herself in front of a Sabra-themed backdrop to promote the commercial. According to People, Guidice and Manzo hadn't seen each other for six years prior to working on the hummus commercial together. But now the duo reunited on your TV screen — along with D'Amelio — all decked out in red Sabra-esque attire, enjoying a lavish hummus spread.

Here's a teaser of D'Amelio and Esiason that Sabra posted leading up to the Super Bowl:

Sabra on YouTube

And this is the commercial in full, which kicked off asking viewers one question: "How do you 'mmus?"

People took to Twitter to share their reactions to the commercial, and Pepsi even shipped the soda-hummus combo...

I guess there's nothing like a hummus feast to bring people together. A table was even flipped...

And TikTok star Zach King paused his hummus flip to grab a chip to dip.

According to Ad Age's tweet, there are apparently 19 — yes, 19 — celebrity appearances in Sabra's 30-second Super Bowl commercial.

Did you catch them all?