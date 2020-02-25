TikTok is quickly turning teens into celebrities at a rate that makes 2000s Disney Channel jealous. The most notable breakout star is arguably Charli D’Amelio, known for her enviable dance skills and choreography. If you have a TikTok account, you’ve probably seen her viral videos on your For You page every time you open the app. But after a recent trip to the hair salon, she might not be so recognizable. D’Amelio just got a lob and looks so different.

Gone are the days of D’Amelio’s super long hair. The TikToker has already posted two videos showing off her new ‘do. The first takes viewers through the whole cutting process as D’Amelio sits in the salon chair with quick time lapses and plenty of funny faces. By the end, D’Amelio looks totally confident as she shakes out her new, short neck-length hair. In another new video, D’Amelio does a duet with her past, long-haired self. In a side-by-side, you can easily see all the inches the dancer lost, but with her new lob, D’Amelio looks even bouncier than before.

After starting her account in 2019, the fifteen-year-old now has over 30 million followers on TikTok as of Feb. 25, 2020, and over 8 million followers on Instagram. Her quick rise to fame isn’t likely to stop anytime soon, and you don’t need to download TikTok to see it. She’s already danced on stage with the Jonas Brothers, cameoed in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus, and even sat front row for Prada’s fall 2020 runway show in Milan. Afterward, D’Amelio did a TikTok dance with three of the models. Soon enough, she’ll probably be dancing down the runway during the show.

Instagram/Charli D'Amelio

D’Amelio’s new cut fits right in with 2020 biggest hair trend so far. Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez have all recently debuted sleek lobs. With so many participants already, it seems like this trend is just beginning.