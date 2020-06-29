Shortly after fans discovered Addison Rae Easterling used to like shady comments about Charli D'Amelio in November 2019, fans accused D'Amelio of doing the same thing to fellow TikToker Avani Gregg. If you didn't know, D'Amelio and Gregg both used to be part of Hype House, so if the rumors turned out to be true, that would make the situation very awkward, especially because they used to make TikToks together. Charli D'Amelio's response to rumors she shaded Avani Gregg help clears things up.

Following D'Amelio's sudden exit from Hype House in May, fans wondered where she stood with the content collective's members. They hoped there was no drama between D'Amelio and Hype House, but when some of the creators' old social media likes resurfaced, fans began questioning everything they knew about the group of friends, whose always appeared so close.

For example, fans supposedly discovered a shady comment D'Amelio once liked about Gregg. "So shes just gonna replace Avani? Idk kinda here for it," someone reportedly commented under one of D'Amelio's TikToks in October 2019.

Fans shared screenshots of the comment that showed the words "liked by the creator" (D'Amelio) underneath it. While some fans immediately believed it, others were skeptical, thinking it didn't align with D'Amelio's character.

On Thursday, June 25, Celebrity Livin paparazzi approached the star to ask her about the situation, and instead of ignoring them, D'Amelio took the opportunity to reassure fans there was no drama between her and Gregg.

"I’d have to say Avani is probably one of my closest friends out here,” D'Amelio said. "She knows that I love her, and I know that she loves me, and I feel like that’s all that really matters."

The news comes weeks after Easterling revealed she used to like shady comments towards D'Amelio. "Yes, I did like comments saying 'she deserves the hype' and 'whys Charli verified and you aren't' in November... I didn't know her and hadn't met her. THIS IS NO EXCUSE," Easterling told fans on Instagram.

Despite what happened, Charli's sister Dixie D'Amelio and Easterling have since made it clear there's nothing but love between them.

Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whatever happened with the girls, it seems they're over it, so fans should respect them and leave the drama in the past, too.