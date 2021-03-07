It's pretty much impossible to hear Charli D'Amelio's name without thinking of TikTok. The 16-year-old shot to fame by becoming the most-followed person on the platform and popularizing several trendy dances. But that kind of attention can be a double-edged sword, and Charlie D'Amelio's quotes about losing passion for TikTok after receiving hate are a sad update.

During the March 4 episode of her podcast 2 Chix, which she co-hosts with her sister Dixie D'Amelio, the star admitted that facing online negativity is seriously impacting her social media career.

"It's extremely difficult to continue posting on a platform where the people that are watching your videos don't actually want to see you, and a lot of the feedback is negative. It's very hard to do that," D'Amelio explained. "I just kind of lost the passion for it because it used to be really fun for me."

She continued: "I'm working back into it, but it's also hard when everyone's ready to jump and criticize the second something is taken the wrong way or our words are mixed up. That's why I don't speak as much besides the podcast, because it's scary, because every time I speak everyone tells me I have no personality, or I'm boring, or uninteresting, or I'm stupid. What do you want me to do?"

In November, D'Amelio faced heated backlash and lost a million followers after the sisters posted a YouTube video called "Dinner with the D'Amelios," in which they were rude to a personal chef who cooked dinner for their family. She was also recently criticized for vacationing in the Bahamas amid the coronavirus pandemic, and for wrongly assuming the trending hashtag #HereForCharli was for her (when it was meant to support Charli XCX after the death of her friend, musician SOPHIE).

But despite the hate she's received, D'Amelio insisted she's working on looking on the bright side and creating content that could still help plenty of fans. "I don't make content to make other people feel a certain way. At the end of the day, I make content because it's a fun thing I get to do," she said on 2 Chix, adding, "If 10 million people hate me, but I helped five people out, no matter what it is, then what's the point of listening to these people that don't like you?"