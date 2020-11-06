Charli D'Amelio Made This Adika Crop Top Go Viral — & It's On Sale RN

If you’ve traded counting sheep for scrolling through TikTok, like I have, you’re probably familiar with Charli D’Amelio’s signature style. D'Amelio is known for her ever-changing, brightly-dyed hair and her custom-manicured nails — both of which I confess I’ve attempted to DIY. Perhaps even more known for her tie-dye loungewear and merch hoodies, D'Amelio's trademark crop top looks have made many a piece go viral.

Recently, D'Amelio's white crop top ($16, Adika) was particularly influential, popping up on my For You Page almost as frequently as Braddison edits. With a ruched, blouson front and an open, single-strapped back, this simple white crop top has drawn interest from commenters and fellow influencers desperate to find out where to get the look. Yes, I, too, admit to spending an unreasonable amount of time reading the comments.

Luckily, with a little surfing, I found the viral top, and even better, it's on sale! But as the stock dwindles, and as dancing in a single-strap crop top isn’t everyone's cup of tea, I sourced a selection of comparable tops that will get you a similar look, but with your own twist. All you need is a dash of rhythm and a well-fitted jean, and TikTok fame might just be waiting for you.

The original Adika top worn by D'Amelio is still in stock in a few sizes. It features ruching in the front and three spaghetti straps that allow for a mostly bare back.

If you're looking for a simplified iteration of D'Amelio's top, this one is similarly-priced with almost identical ruched details. It offers a bit more coverage and comes in a variety of colors.

For a slightly dressed-up version of this top, opt for a satin black option that can be paired with your daytime jeans or a skirt for the evening. This style elevates the trend while still echoing the blousy ruching of D'Amelio's top.

Although this option's a little pricey, it can be worn multiple ways and comes in luxe satin. With an adjustable halter tie, the top can be worn as a cross neck or a regular halter, and the single-strap back imitates D'Amelio's look perfectly.

In shiny satin, this top is another dressed-up sub for D'Amelio's daytime look. It has a handy adjustable tie in the back that can also become a pretty bow detail.

This cream top has a unique vinyl texture to contrast its feminine ruching detail. It easily converts from a day look to a night look — perfect for a monochromatic, off-white 'fit for the day or under an oversized blazer at night.

Calling all maximalists: This patterned version is all you. With the exact silhouette of D'Amelio's top, this leopard iteration gives your look extra pizzaz.

This top has all the straps and then some. If you're a simpler, sporty dresser, this is the pared-down alternative that'll go with everything you own.

Almost identical to the actual top, this one is designed with adjustable straps — a complaint one influencer pointed out after purchasing D'Amelio's version. It's also a bit more affordable for the penny-pinching shopper.